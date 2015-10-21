Weddings
Riley and Floyd exchange vows in December ceremony
Rebecca Ann Riley and Stuart Price Floyd were married on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at Wellford Baptist Church in Wellford, South Carolina. The Rev. Tim...
Holloway-Cranford unite in Little Elkin Baptist Church
Eden Alivia Holloway and Jamey Alexander Cranford were united in marriage in a 2 p.m. ceremony on Oct. 28 at Little Elkin Baptist Church, Ronda. James...
Durham, Creed wed at Trump National Golf Club
Kary LeeAnn Durham and Ethan Joshua Creed were united in marriage on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in the Lakefront Veranda at Trump National Golf Club, Cha...
Marshall and Spicer unite in evening ceremony
Cody Allen Spicer of Hamptonville and Hannah Lindi Marshall of Yadkinville exchanged vows in a 5 p.m. ceremony on July 29 at Fall Creek Baptist Church...
Kirk-Grainger exchange vows
Catherine Lee Grainger and Theodore Seawell Kirk were married on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, at half after four o’clock at First Presbyterian Churc...
Pearson, Reidy marry in Alaska
Julie Lynn Pearson and Timothy Michael Reidy exchanged vows Aug. 22 on the banks of the Nenana River near Denali National Park, Alaska.The wedding gue...