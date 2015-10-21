Riley and Floyd exchange vows in December ceremony

Rebecca Ann Riley and Stuart Price Floyd were married on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at Wellford Baptist Church in Wellford, South Carolina. The Rev. Tim...

February 14th, 2018

Holloway-Cranford unite in Little Elkin Baptist Church

Eden Alivia Holloway and Jamey Alexander Cranford were united in marriage in a 2 p.m. ceremony on Oct. 28 at Little Elkin Baptist Church, Ronda. James...

December 6th, 2017

Durham, Creed wed at Trump National Golf Club

Kary LeeAnn Durham and Ethan Joshua Creed were united in marriage on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in the Lakefront Veranda at Trump National Golf Club, Cha...

October 20th, 2017

Marshall and Spicer unite in evening ceremony

Cody Allen Spicer of Hamptonville and Hannah Lindi Marshall of Yadkinville exchanged vows in a 5 p.m. ceremony on July 29 at Fall Creek Baptist Church...

August 16th, 2017

Kirk-Grainger exchange vows

Catherine Lee Grainger and Theodore Seawell Kirk were married on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, at half after four o’clock at First Presbyterian Churc...

November 11th, 2015

Pearson, Reidy marry in Alaska

Julie Lynn Pearson and Timothy Michael Reidy exchanged vows Aug. 22 on the banks of the Nenana River near Denali National Park, Alaska.The wedding gue...

October 21st, 2015