3:00 pm |    

Change your clock, change your battery

11:34 am |    

Construction Students Give Back

9:40 am |    

Elkin High School students get a close look at advanced manufacturing

7:39 am |    

Successes recognized in Elkin schools

5:54 pm |    

Strategic plan to guide Elkin’s future

2:55 pm |    

Democratic 5th Congressional District candidates share opinions on the issues facing voters, the community

Area students meet the robots at SCC

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing Day on Friday brought in 350 students from area schools to get information about...

March 6th, 2018 |  

County discusses school safety, officers

DOBSON — School safety has been a hot topic over the past month and came up during county officials’ recent retreat.Commissioner Larry Phi...

March 5th, 2018 |  

No injuries in rollover Sunday at Walmart

No injuries were reported in a wreck on CC Camp Road in front of the eastern entrance to Walmart Sunday afternoon, despite one vehicle rolling over.Th...

March 5th, 2018 |  

Community and Church Calendar

Send events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.March 1-31• Registration for the Yadkin Valley Sen...

February 28th, 2018 |  

Elkin continues to beef up safety at schools

Staff and administrators with Elkin City Schools continue to increase safety measures at the system’s three schools, with an update on that prog...

February 27th, 2018 |  

Students raise funds after fire

After a Wilkes County family lost its home in a devastating fire, children from East Wilkes Middle School decided to actively express their concern fo...

February 27th, 2018 |  

3:44 pm |    

Ford, Trivette sign with Surry Community College

7:50 pm |    

Elkin soccer falls in opening game

5:39 pm |    

ACC Barnstorming Tour making stop in East Bend

Elkin tennis starts 2018 season with a win

The Elkin Buckin’ Elks tennis team started its season on Monday night with a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference match against West Wilkes. Elki...

March 6th, 2018 |  

Starmount falls in fourth round

DENVER — The Starmount Rams (24-4) basketball team travelled to Lincoln Charter (25-4) last week to take on the defending 1A State Champions in ...

March 6th, 2018 |  

East Wilkes soccer falls to North Iredell

RONDA — The East Wilkes Lady Cardinals soccer team opened up its 2018 season on Monday night against North Iredell. The Cardinals put up a tough...

March 6th, 2018 |  

Starmount baseball falls in season opener

BOONVILLE — On a windy Saturday afternoon, the Starmount Rams opened up their 2018 baseball season against cross-county rivals, Forbush. Things ...

March 6th, 2018 |  

Defending champs end EW’s season, 63-37

MOUNT AIRY — East Wilkes had to feel like it had top-ranked Mount Airy right where it wanted them in the first half of Tuesaday’s fourth-r...

March 5th, 2018 |  

2:47 pm |    

Should you have an ‘unplugged’ wedding ceremony?

2:23 pm |    

Consider a venue before setting a date

2:01 pm |    

No drama necessary when combining characters during a wedding

Flowers help set the tone of the wedding

Flowers are one of the most important parts of a wedding. There are many different options — from unique to traditional. Whatever the theme, flo...

February 28th, 2018 |  

‘Maybe Baby It’s You’ staged

An excited audience awaits “Maybe Baby It’s You” presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptist Church in Elkin.“Mayb...

February 26th, 2018 |  

Advanced 3-D mammography available at Northern Hospital

MOUNT AIRY — Northern Hospital of Surry County now offers breakthrough breast-cancer screening technology — called the Genius 3D Mammograp...

February 22nd, 2018 |  

YVEDDI Head Start children receive Christmas gifts

BOONVILLE — Richard Lasky, YVEDDI board member, recently arranged for the Toys for Tots campaign to team up with YVEDDI Head Start to provide to...

February 18th, 2018 |  

Governor announces new appointments to state boards and commissions

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper announced 48 new appointments to state boards and commissions.“This dedicated, diverse group of individuals ...

February 17th, 2018 |  

Library program inaccessible during changeover

The NC Cardinal Consortium, of which the Northwestern Regional Library is a member, will be migrating to a new hosting provider starting Feb, 26 until...

February 16th, 2018 |  

1:40 pm |    

The culture of wrestling in Elkin

10:44 am |    

Travel inspires appreciation

10:29 am |    

Stone Mountain News

Some facts about life at the drive-in

Here’s a toast to nostalgia. In our modern era with home theaters and movies on demand on smartphones, they’re talking about building a bi...

March 7th, 2018 |  

Stone Mountain News

Bobby Trott will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If Stone Mountain State Park is closed due to ba...

February 28th, 2018 |  

A front-porch chat with Billy Graham

The world took a pause from its troubles and helped lay to rest Billy Graham, who died last Wednesday at the age of 99. Many wistfully agreed that we ...

February 28th, 2018 |  

White roses, cacti, and other forms of love

BOONVILLE — Valentine’s Day is a day when loved ones spend time with each other and give each other gifts. Annually celebrated on the 14th...

February 28th, 2018 |  

SHS students wish for warmer days

BOONVILLE — From the end of December into the new year, the area has experienced some of the coldest days of the winter yet. The low hit 4 degre...

February 28th, 2018 |  

Are rain boots hot or so not?

BOONVILLE — Rain boots are an essential in any wardrobe. However, have you ever questioned if they are fashion statement?Wonder no more since we...

February 28th, 2018 |  

11:36 am |    

Stevensons receive awards

7:58 pm |    

Prism, WellCare team up to give back

5:22 pm |    

Bledsoe joins Kennedy Land & Homes

Prism hosts local food drive for Foothills Pantry

For the week of Nov. 13 to 17, Prism is hosting a food drive at their corporate offices in downtown Elkin. Prism will be accepting donations from the ...

November 14th, 2017 |  

Yadkin Valley Winter Wine Passport program adds breweries

For the eighth straight winter, wine passports allow folks to sample their way through the Yadkin Valley at Surry County wineries. And for the first t...

November 12th, 2017 |  

Edward Jones reaches $1 trillion in assets under care

Financial advisor Barry Revis announced that Edward Jones has reached $1 trillion in assets under care (AUC). The milestone cements Edward Jones’...

November 12th, 2017 |  

Prism, WellCare team up to give back

Prism’s Managed Care Services department visited Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 25-26 to make a donation to Helping Mamas, a non-profit organization ...

November 11th, 2017 |  

LifeStore Financial Group reports earnings increase for year

WEST JEFFERSON — LifeStore Financial Group (LSFG), the holding company for LifeStore Bank and LifeStore Insurance Services, Inc., recently repor...

November 4th, 2017 |  

WEST JEFFERSON — LifeStore Financial Group (LSFG), the holding company for LifeStore Bank and LifeStore Insurance Services, Inc., recently repor...

November 4th, 2017 |  

