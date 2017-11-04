Change your clock, change your battery
NEWS
Area students meet the robots at SCC
DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing Day on Friday brought in 350 students from area schools to get information about...
County discusses school safety, officers
DOBSON — School safety has been a hot topic over the past month and came up during county officials’ recent retreat.Commissioner Larry Phi...
No injuries in rollover Sunday at Walmart
No injuries were reported in a wreck on CC Camp Road in front of the eastern entrance to Walmart Sunday afternoon, despite one vehicle rolling over.Th...
Community and Church Calendar
Send events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.March 1-31• Registration for the Yadkin Valley Sen...
Elkin continues to beef up safety at schools
Staff and administrators with Elkin City Schools continue to increase safety measures at the system’s three schools, with an update on that prog...
Students raise funds after fire
After a Wilkes County family lost its home in a devastating fire, children from East Wilkes Middle School decided to actively express their concern fo...
SPORTS
Elkin tennis starts 2018 season with a win
The Elkin Buckin’ Elks tennis team started its season on Monday night with a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference match against West Wilkes. Elki...
Starmount falls in fourth round
DENVER — The Starmount Rams (24-4) basketball team travelled to Lincoln Charter (25-4) last week to take on the defending 1A State Champions in ...
East Wilkes soccer falls to North Iredell
RONDA — The East Wilkes Lady Cardinals soccer team opened up its 2018 season on Monday night against North Iredell. The Cardinals put up a tough...
Starmount baseball falls in season opener
BOONVILLE — On a windy Saturday afternoon, the Starmount Rams opened up their 2018 baseball season against cross-county rivals, Forbush. Things ...
Defending champs end EW’s season, 63-37
MOUNT AIRY — East Wilkes had to feel like it had top-ranked Mount Airy right where it wanted them in the first half of Tuesaday’s fourth-r...
LIFE
Flowers help set the tone of the wedding
Flowers are one of the most important parts of a wedding. There are many different options — from unique to traditional. Whatever the theme, flo...
‘Maybe Baby It’s You’ staged
An excited audience awaits “Maybe Baby It’s You” presented by the Foothills Theatre at the First Baptist Church in Elkin.“Mayb...
Advanced 3-D mammography available at Northern Hospital
MOUNT AIRY — Northern Hospital of Surry County now offers breakthrough breast-cancer screening technology — called the Genius 3D Mammograp...
YVEDDI Head Start children receive Christmas gifts
BOONVILLE — Richard Lasky, YVEDDI board member, recently arranged for the Toys for Tots campaign to team up with YVEDDI Head Start to provide to...
Governor announces new appointments to state boards and commissions
RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper announced 48 new appointments to state boards and commissions.“This dedicated, diverse group of individuals ...
Library program inaccessible during changeover
The NC Cardinal Consortium, of which the Northwestern Regional Library is a member, will be migrating to a new hosting provider starting Feb, 26 until...
OPINION
The culture of wrestling in Elkin
Some facts about life at the drive-in
Here’s a toast to nostalgia. In our modern era with home theaters and movies on demand on smartphones, they’re talking about building a bi...
Bobby Trott will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If Stone Mountain State Park is closed due to ba...
A front-porch chat with Billy Graham
The world took a pause from its troubles and helped lay to rest Billy Graham, who died last Wednesday at the age of 99. Many wistfully agreed that we ...
White roses, cacti, and other forms of love
BOONVILLE — Valentine’s Day is a day when loved ones spend time with each other and give each other gifts. Annually celebrated on the 14th...
SHS students wish for warmer days
BOONVILLE — From the end of December into the new year, the area has experienced some of the coldest days of the winter yet. The low hit 4 degre...
Are rain boots hot or so not?
BOONVILLE — Rain boots are an essential in any wardrobe. However, have you ever questioned if they are fashion statement?Wonder no more since we...
BUSINESS
Prism hosts local food drive for Foothills Pantry
For the week of Nov. 13 to 17, Prism is hosting a food drive at their corporate offices in downtown Elkin. Prism will be accepting donations from the ...
Yadkin Valley Winter Wine Passport program adds breweries
For the eighth straight winter, wine passports allow folks to sample their way through the Yadkin Valley at Surry County wineries. And for the first t...
Edward Jones reaches $1 trillion in assets under care
Financial advisor Barry Revis announced that Edward Jones has reached $1 trillion in assets under care (AUC). The milestone cements Edward Jones’...
Prism, WellCare team up to give back
Prism’s Managed Care Services department visited Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 25-26 to make a donation to Helping Mamas, a non-profit organization ...
LifeStore Financial Group reports earnings increase for year
WEST JEFFERSON — LifeStore Financial Group (LSFG), the holding company for LifeStore Bank and LifeStore Insurance Services, Inc., recently repor...
