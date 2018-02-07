Three facing drug charges after incident at Jonesville hotel

JONESVILLE — Three people in their mid-30s are facing drug charges after a routine patrol at a Jonesville hotel by Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office arrested the people who were staying at American Best Value Inn. Deputies were doing a routine patrol at the inn and noticed a parked vehicle which had received previous complaints regarding narcotics. After an investigation, a search warrant was issued, which resulted in the discovery of various controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Jason Mitchell Norman, 37, of Ronda, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, felony maintain a vehicle, dwelling or place, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Norman also was served with an order for arrest for failure to appear in court from Wilkes County. Norman was given a $15,500 secured bond with a court date of Feb. 7 for Yadkin County.

Cary Joyce Ford, 36, of Sevierville, Tennessee, was charged with simple possession of schedule IV controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ford was given a secured $500 bond with a court date of March 13.

Nickayla Chantal Norman, 35, of Ronda, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a secured $500 bond with court date of March 13.

