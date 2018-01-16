Wildlife Commission seeks public comment through Feb. 9 on Draft Coyote Management Plan

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking public comment through Feb. 9 on its draft Coyote Management Plan.

Comments can be submitted by email to coyotemgtplan@ncwildlife.org or mailed to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, Coyote Management Plan, MSC 1722, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1722.

The agency developed the 177-page plan at the request of the N.C. General Assembly to address the impacts of coyotes in North Carolina and the threats that coyotes may pose to citizens, industries, and populations of native wildlife species in the state.

The draft Coyote Management Plan provides biological information on coyotes in North Carolina, identifies concerns about coyotes, outlines the challenges of coyote control and provides strategies to minimize impacts of coyotes. The plan also outlines statutory changes that will improve coyote management, identifies known knowledge gaps and research needs and recommends new biological and social strategies to address coyote management issues.

The final plan, which will include public feedback, will be presented to the Wildlife Commissioners for their approval at their Feb. 22 business meeting.

For more information on coyotes in North Carolina, visit www.ncwildlife.org/coyote.