Lloyd claims individual title as Elks finish sixth at NCHSAA Wrestling Championships

GREENSBORO — Jude Lloyd, Mikey Grubb and Tyjae Townsend led Elkin High School to a sixth-place finish in the 2018 1A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Individual Championships. This event took place at the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday and Saturday.

“Jude completed an incredible bucket list this season,” said Elkin Head Coach Matt Dunn. “He became Elkin’s winningest wrestler posting a 47 and 0 record, surpassed 150 wins for his career, won a state championship and was voted as the most outstanding wrestler at the tournament by the coaches.”

Lloyd earned his 150th career win in the quarterfinals of the 138-pound class with a 17-2 technical fall over Caleb Bryant of Uwharrie Charter. He pinned South Davidson’s Mason Hulin in the semifinals to advance to finals to face an old nemesis, Jordan Todd of Rosewood.

This pair had squared off in the 132-pound final in 2017 and Todd was victorious. Lloyd was now presented with an opportunity for redemption on the biggest of stages in the last match of his high school career.

“I was prepared for a war,” said Lloyd. “I got what I expected.”

Lloyd scored the first takedown about one minute into the first period by transitioning a knee-pull into an ankle sweep. He preserved his 2-0 lead with a hard-grinding ride on the Rosewood junior for the remainder of the first period.

In the second period, Todd chose bottom. Lloyd continued with hard forward pressure from the top for two minutes, nearly exposing Todd on several occasions and preserving his 2-0 lead.

“I believed that getting the first takedown and controlling him from the top would be my keys to winning the match,” said Lloyd. “Things worked out much like what I had anticipated.”

In the third period, Lloyd chose bottom strategically attempting to avoid any mistake that Todd could convert into a scoring opportunity. In the final minute of this period, Lloyd was penalized one point for stalling taking the score to 2-1.

“After the referee hit me for stalling, I had to become a bit more active,” Lloyd said. “I did what I had to do to preserve my lead.”

Grubb defeated Rosewood’s Tanner Smith 7-4 in the quarterfinals of the 145-pound weight class. He advanced to the finals by pinning Uwharrie Charter’s Nick Menjivar in 46 seconds.

Facing South Stokes’ Jackson Boles, Grubb surrendered a takedown, a near fall and a reversal. Boles defeated him 7-0 dropping the Elk to a second-place finish.

Tyjae Townsend posted a 12-4 major decision over Chatham Central’s Cole Armstrong in the 120-pound weight class quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he dropped a 17-2 technical fall to Timothy Decatur of Rosewood.

In the consolation semifinals, Townsend pinned Jonah Hayes of Avery to set up a rematch of last weekend’s regional finals with Robbinsville’s Braden Millsaps. This time Townsend turned the tables on his Black Knight opponent earning a 3-1 sudden victory decision to claim third place for his weight class.

“Mikey and Tyjae wrestled extremely well,” said Dunn of his two junior qualifiers. “They both worked hard this season and peaked at the right time.”

Seniors Jerry Neese in the 170-pound weight class and Ryan Patterson at 126 pounds also competed for the Elks. Neese scored tournament team points for the Elks with a 3-1 consolation quarterfinals victory over Isaac Wilkinson of Robbinsville while Patterson went winless.

“Jerry and Ryan have worked hard, and I am proud of their efforts,” said Dunn. “Both of these young men have stepped up all season and scored big points for us when we needed them.”

The Rams from the other side of the Yadkin River also sent wrestlers to participate in this event. Nick Pardue in the 145-pound class, Caleb Money at 220 and Antonio Lopez at 285 formed the Starmount contingency.

Money and Lopez both finished third in their respective weight classes. After being felled by North Stokes’ Paden Lungrin in the opening round, Money worked his way into the consolation finals and claimed a 1-0 victory over Lungrin for third place in this round.

Lopez was dropped from the championship bracket in the semifinals by Nyterrius Williams of Rosewood. He claimed third place with an 8-6 victory over East Surry’s Morgan East.

The Cardinals from just across the Wilkes County line also sent a wrestler to compete. Jesse Aguilar fell by decision 8-2, in the 126-pound consolation quarterfinals, and in the 126-pound championship quarterfinals he lost by a tech fall.

Mikey Grubb pins Nick Menjivar in the Semifinals in the 145-pound class. Tyjae Townsend finishes a blast double against Robbinsville's Braden Millsaps in the consolation finals at 120 pounds. Jude Lloyd works to turn Jordan Todd of Rosewood in the 138-pound finals.

Jude Lloyd claims individual state title