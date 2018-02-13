Starmount competes in Wrestling Regionals

NEWLAND — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association held the 1A West Regionals last week in Newland. East Wilkes and Starmount came out strong as they advanced several athletes to the State Championship.

Results from Regionals are as follows.

106 pound class:

Starmount –

Champ. Round 1 – Dakota Tehandon (Mitchell) 16-11 won by fall over Mikey Ramos (Starmount) 9-19 (Fall 0:31)

Cons. Round 1 – Jacob Norton (Cherokee) 15-12 won by fall over Mikey Ramos (Starmount) 9-19 (Fall 2:14)

East Wilkes –

Champ. Round 1 – Dustin Moore (East Wilkes) 23-13 won by decision over Donald Ford (Thomas Jefferson) 17-10 (Dec 8-6)

Quarterfinal – Barron Pilson (Mount Airy) 35-6 won by fall over Dustin Moore (East Wilkes) 23-13 (Fall 0:19)

Cons. Round 2 – Jacob Norton (Cherokee) 15-12 won by decision over Dustin Moore (East Wilkes) 23-13 (Dec 9-7)

120 pound class:

Starmount –

Champ. Round 1 – Devin Wood (Starmount) 22-12 won by fall over Elijah Smith (Mitchell) 7-15 (Fall 1:38)

Quarterfinal – Mackinnley Long (Swain County) 20-9 won by fall over Devin Wood (Starmount) 22-12 (Fall 1:18)

Cons. Round 2 – Asher Brinke (Murphy) 11-18 won by forfeit over Devin Wood (Starmount) 22-12 (For.)

East Wilkes –

Champ. Round 1 – Alec Padgitt (Mountain Island Charter) 18-11 won by fall over Dylan Vandeventer (East Wilkes) 14-23 (Fall 3:21)

Cons. Round 1 – Dylan Vandeventer (East Wilkes) 14-23 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Riley Pruitt (Alleghany) 20-26 won by fall over Dylan Vandeventer (East Wilkes) 14-23 (Fall 2:02)

126 pound class:

Champ. Round 1 – Jesse Aguilar (East Wilkes) 27-7 won by fall over Jaquis Clinding (North Rowan) 4-8 (Fall 5:33)

Quarterfinal – Nathan Fisher (Robbinsville) 37-9 won by fall over Jesse Aguilar (East Wilkes) 27-7 (Fall 4:43)

Cons. Round 2 – Jesse Aguilar (East Wilkes) 27-7 won by decision over Eli Poe (Thomas Jefferson) 10-19 (Dec 9-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Jesse Aguilar (East Wilkes) 27-7 won by fall over Preston Burnett (Polk County) 15-8 (Fall 2:46)

Cons. Semi – Jesse Aguilar (East Wilkes) 27-7 won by decision over Cameron Baines (Swain County) 21-10 (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match – Nathan Fisher (Robbinsville) 37-9 won by fall over Jesse Aguilar (East Wilkes) 27-7 (Fall 3:50)

132 pound class:

Champ. Round 1 – Joseph Maltba (Mitchell) 33-14 won by major decision over Chandler Luffman (East Wilkes) 16-24 (MD 14-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Evan Miller (Polk County) 3-14 won by major decision over Chandler Luffman (East Wilkes) 16-24 (MD 23-14)

138 pound class:

Starmount –

Champ. Round 1 – Brennan Chapman (Rosman) 10-19 won by decision over Sterlin Holbrook (Starmount) 21-12 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Sterlin Holbrook (Starmount) 21-12 received a bye (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Cooper Cable (Robbinsville) 24-19 won by fall over Sterlin Holbrook (Starmount) 21-12 (Fall 1:35)

East Wilkes –

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Bauguess (East Wilkes) 27-9 won by fall over Josiah Hemphill (Union Academy) 8-26 (Fall 1:59)

Quarterfinal – Jesse Bell (Queen`s Grant) 34-10 won by decision over Austin Bauguess (East Wilkes) 27-9 (Dec 7-6)

Cons. Round 2 – Austin Bauguess (East Wilkes) 27-9 won by injury default over Adrian Caro (East Surry) 8-19 (Inj. 1:09)

Cons. Round 3 – Cooper Cable (Robbinsville) 24-19 won by decision over Austin Bauguess (East Wilkes) 27-9 (Dec 3-2)

145 pound class:

Starmount –

Champ. Round 1 – Joshua Pardue (Starmount) 26-8 won by fall over Tyrell Luther (Murphy) 7-23 (Fall 0:24)

Quarterfinal – Joshua Pardue (Starmount) 26-8 won by decision over Christopher Morgan (Union Academy) 23-14 (Dec 4-1)

Semifinal – Joshua Pardue (Starmount) 26-8 won by decision over Dakota Parks (East Wilkes) 16-8 (Dec 4-0)

1st Place Match – Mikey Grubbs (Elkin) 32-9 won by fall over Joshua Pardue (Starmount) 26-8 (Fall 1:59)

East Wilkes –

Champ. Round 1 – Dakota Parks (East Wilkes) 16-8 won by decision over Tristin Russell (East Surry) 19-15 (Dec 4-0)

Quarterfinal – Dakota Parks (East Wilkes) 16-8 won by major decision over Sam Everhardt (Swain County) 24-9 (MD 14-4)

Semifinal – Joshua Pardue (Starmount) 26-8 won by decision over Dakota Parks (East Wilkes) 16-8 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Semi – Armando Estrada (Mount Airy) 23-12 won in sudden victory – 1 over Dakota Parks (East Wilkes) 16-8 (SV-1 5-4)

152 pound class:

Sarmount –

Champ. Round 1 – James Russ (Avery County) 17-7 won by decision over Lucas Zamora (Starmount) 16-18 (Dec 8-6)

Cons. Round 1 – Zane Ramey (Rosman) 7-8 won by fall over Lucas Zamora (Starmount) 16-18 (Fall 1:52)

East Wilkes –

Champ. Round 1 – Dillion Knighton (Polk County) 12-7 won by fall over Alex Royal (East Wilkes) 13-13 (Fall 3:58)

Cons. Round 1 – Alex Royal (East Wilkes) 13-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Paul Wilhoit (North Rowan) 22-14 won by fall over Alex Royal (East Wilkes) 13-13 (Fall 2:35)

160 pound class:

Starmount –

Champ. Round 1 – Denver Cook (Starmount) 24-12 won by fall over Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes) 22-19 (Fall 1:23)

Quarterfinal – Austin Tumbarello (Mount Airy) 31-10 won by fall over Denver Cook (Starmount) 24-12 (Fall 1:58)

Cons. Round 2 – Denver Cook (Starmount) 24-12 won by fall over Bumi Abudu (Mountain Island Charter) 7-19 (Fall 0:30)

Cons. Round 3 – Hunter Burrell (Swain County) 17-9 won by decision over Denver Cook (Starmount) 24-12 (Dec 16-10)

East Wilkes –

Champ. Round 1 – Denver Cook (Starmount) 24-12 won by fall over Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes) 22-19 (Fall 1:23)

Cons. Round 1 – Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes) 22-19 won by major decision over Justin Mason (Rosman) 3-15 (MD 10-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes) 22-19 won by injury default over Eli Marlow (Union Academy) 26-13 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 3 – Austin Lovin (Robbinsville) 18-13 won by fall over Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes) 22-19 (Fall 1:35)

170 pound class:

Champ. Round 1 – John Cox (Mitchell) 14-17 won by fall over Jessie Howell (East Wilkes) 14-18 (Fall 4:55)

Cons. Round 1 – Jessie Howell (East Wilkes) 14-18 received a bye

Cons. Round 2 – Joseph Hampton (Alleghany) 19-21 won by fall over Jessie Howell (East Wilkes) 14-18 (Fall 3:56)

182 pound class:

Starmount –

Champ. Round 1 – Stephen Creech (East Surry) 12-7 won by injury default over Dawson Nixon (Starmount) 16-15 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 1 – Samuel Wood (Andrews) 7-17 won by injury default over Dawson Nixon (Starmount) 16-15 (Inj. 0:00)

East Wilkes –

Champ. Round 1 – Cyle Ponchot (Swain County) 24-7 won by fall over Brandon Esparza (East Wilkes) 10-12 (Fall 2:56)

Cons. Round 1 – Brandon Esparza (East Wilkes) 10-12 won by fall over Barron Srabian (Murphy) 10-21 (Fall 4:14)

Cons. Round 2 – Brandon Esparza (East Wilkes) 10-12 won by fall over Lazarus Bailey (Hayesville) 9-12 (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 3 – Stephen Creech (East Surry) 12-7 won by fall over Brandon Esparza (East Wilkes) 10-12 (Fall 0:48)

195 pound class:

Champ. Round 1 – Carlos Aguilar (East Wilkes) 13-15 won by fall over Josh Mellon (Thomas Jefferson) 17-10 (Fall 1:42)

Quarterfinal – Mitchell Edwards (East Surry) 25-1 won by fall over Carlos Aguilar (East Wilkes) 13-15 (Fall 1:53)

Cons. Round 2 – Carlos Aguilar (East Wilkes) 13-15 won by fall over Baylee Hall (Robbinsville) 11-14 (Fall 4:30)

Cons. Round 3 – Jose Guardian (Mitchell) 29-14 won by fall over Carlos Aguilar (East Wilkes) 13-15 (Fall 2:14)

220 pound class:

Starmount –

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Money (Starmount) 24-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Caleb Money (Starmount) 24-8 won by decision over Zach Tilley (Elkin) 17-12 (Dec 3-0)

Semifinal – Fredy Romero (Robbinsville) 30-3 won by decision over Caleb Money (Starmount) 24-8 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Semi – Caleb Money (Starmount) 24-8 won by fall over Victor Bacho (East Surry) 12-12 (Fall 4:44)

3rd Place Match – Darren Williams (North Rowan) 25-4 won by fall over Caleb Money (Starmount) 24-8 (Fall 3:22)

East Wilkes –

Champ. Round 1 – Patrick Allen (Murphy) 18-15 won by fall over Caleb Combs (East Wilkes) 8-17 (Fall 3:33)

Cons. Round 1 – Caleb Combs (East Wilkes) 8-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Zach Tilley (Elkin) 17-12 won by fall over Caleb Combs (East Wilkes) 8-17 (Fall 0:43)

285 pound class:

Champ. Round 1 – Antonio Lopez (Starmount) 26-6 won by fall over Nate Kiebler (Mount Airy) 17-27 (Fall 0:50)

Quarterfinal – Antonio Lopez (Starmount) 26-6 won by major decision over BENJAMIN DEVINEY (Cherryville) 32-19 (MD 13-2)

Semifinal – Antonio Lopez (Starmount) 26-6 won by fall over Morgan East (East Surry) 25-4 (Fall 2:47)

1st Place Match – Antonio Lopez (Starmount) 26-6 won by fall over Hudson Boone (Mitchell) 20-4 (Fall 2:15)

Starmout had a great showing at the 1A Wrestling Regionals last week. Antonio Lopez, center, was the Regional Champion at 285 pounds, Joshua Pardue, far left, placed second at 145 pounds, and Caleb Money, far right, placed fourth at 220 pounds. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_6505-copy.jpg Starmout had a great showing at the 1A Wrestling Regionals last week. Antonio Lopez, center, was the Regional Champion at 285 pounds, Joshua Pardue, far left, placed second at 145 pounds, and Caleb Money, far right, placed fourth at 220 pounds. Courtesy of Perry Lloyd