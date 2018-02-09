Elks mush Huskies 48 to 34 on Senior Night

On Senior Night in Carpenter Gymnasium, the Buckin’ Elks put on a show for the wrestling faithful handing the unsuspecting Ashe County Huskies their third conference loss. Elkin rolled through the Huskies lineup with seven pin falls and one forfeited weight class to secure a 48-34 victory.

Ashe had the ability to put wrestlers on the mat in 13 of the 14 weight classes while Elkin could only counter with 10. Winning by bonus points in each of their individual matches was imperative for the Elks if victory was to be achieved.

Tyjae Townsend got the first push on the ball of momentum in his 120-pound bout with the Huskies already holding a 12-0 lead. Building an 11-2 lead, Townsend pinned Ashe’s J.J. Mannan in 3:55 in the second period.

Ryan Patterson continued to push the issue for the Elks in his 126-pound contest by pinning Tyler Blevins of the Huskies in 13 seconds. This tied the team score at 12.

Elkin forfeited to Ashe County’s Tate Miller in the 132-pound class. This enabled the Huskies to reclaim the lead at 18-12.

Elkin’s Marcus Orta picked up where Patterson left off in his 138-pound bout. Building a 6-0 lead, Orta pinned Isaac Miller of the Huskies at 1:38 of the first period tying the team score at 18.

Jude Lloyd stepped on the mat next for the Elks at 145 pounds, and after a prolonged delay, Ashe’s Drake Miller presented himself to face the Elkin senior. Lloyd built a 15-3 lead and pinned Miller at 3:55 in the second period.

This victory was Lloyd’s 140th of his career and established him as Elkin’s most winning wrestler, eclipsing Josh Price’s mark of 139. The Elks regained the lead at 24-18 and they never relinquished it again.

Mikey Grubb made quick work of Ashe’s Harley Miller in the 152-pound contest. After securing the first takedown, Grubb proceeded to pin Miller in 41 seconds.

Ashe forfeited to Elkin’s Ethan Chipman in the 160-pound contest. This pushed the team score to 36-18 in Elkin’s favor.

Jerry Neese stepped onto the mat for the Elks in his final regular season home event against Preston Mash of the Huskies. Elkin’s 170-pounder built an 11-0 lead before pinning Mash in 1:30 of the first period and extended the lead to 42-18.

Ashe’s John Reavis claimed victory by forfeit in the 182-pound class. Timothy Peterson of the Huskies then pinned Cristian Parral of the Elks in the 195-pound contest to trim the Elkin lead to 42-30.

Zach Tilley presented himself on the mat to face Ashe’s Zachariah Bare in the 220-pound bout. Bare delivered a hard-fought 17-5 major decision over the Elkin sophomore to reduce the lead to 42-34.

C.J. Henderson then faced Logan Richardson of the Huskies in the 285-pound bout. Henderson built a 5-0 lead before pinning Richardson in 3:59 of the second period.

Jude Lloyd elevates Drake Elliot after a double-leg takedown in the 145-pound bout. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_2946.jpg Jude Lloyd elevates Drake Elliot after a double-leg takedown in the 145-pound bout. Courtesy of Perry Lloyd

Jude Lloyd becomes Elkin’s most winning wrestler