MVAC wrestling tournament results

HAYS — The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference held the 2018 conference wrestling match on Saturday at North Wilkes High School. Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount all competed in the tournament along with the rest of the MVAC. Elkin placed second overall, while East Wilkes placed fifth, and Starmount placed eighth. Results from the tournament are as follows.
106 – Dustin Moore (East Wilkes) third place.
120 – Ty Townsend (Elkin) third place.
126 – Jesse Aguilar (East Wilkes) first place, Ryan Patterson (Elkin) second place.
132 – Chandler Luffman (East Wilkes) third place, Marcus Orta (Elkin) fourth place.
138 – Jude Lloyd (Elkin) first place, Austin Baugess (East Wilkes) second place, Sterlin Holbrook (Starmount) fourth place.
145 – Mikey Grubb (Elkin) second place, Nik Pardue (Starmount) third place.
152 – Ethan Chipman (Elkin) first place.
160 – Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes) second place, Denver Cook (Starmount) third place.
170 – Jerry Neese (Elkin) second place.
195 – Carlos Aguilar (East Wilkes) third place, Cristian Parrall (Elkin) fourth place.
220 – Caleb Money (Starmount) second place, Zach Tilley (Elkin) fourth place.
Heavyweight – C.J. Henderson (Elkin) second place.