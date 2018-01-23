Small Elkin contingency fares well at Johnson Stamey Mill Town Invitational

CANTON — The Buckin’ Elks journeyed to Canton on Saturday to participate in the rescheduled Johnson Stamey tournament. This event, which was originally planned for Jan. 13, was reorganized into a six-team round-robin individual tournament.

The seven Elks who competed did so honorably, winning 19 of the 31 matches in which they were involved. Elkin had two champions, one runner-up, two third-place finishes, and the Tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler as voted on by the coaches.

Ryan Patterson claimed the first championship for the Elks in the 126-pound weight class. He pinned Enka’s Kyle Valliere, Patton’s Cristian Hoffpauir, Pisgah’s Tyreek Cowan and Franklin’s Guiseppe Condemi to claim the title.

Jude Lloyd also struck gold for Elkin in the 138-pound weight class with pin falls of Patton’s Dakota Munger and Franklin’s Tyler Vinson, a technical fall over Northwest Whitfield’s Nick Woods, a major decision over Enka’s Griffan Garmany and a victory by medical forfeit over Pisgah’s Chandler Winebarger. Lloyd was also voted Most Outstanding Wrestler by the coaches.

Mikey Grubb nearly claimed golden hardware for himself in the 145-pound weight class with pins of NW Whitfield’s Jordan McCarnish, Patton’s Destine Joseph and Enka’s Tony Torres as well as a 7-4 decision over NW Whitfield’s Evan Locke. Grubb ultimately had to settle for a silver medal after he was felled by Pisgah’s Jonathan Mehaffey.

Tyjae Townsend pinned Franklin’s Aiden Carpenter and Patton’s Riley Davis and delivered a 12-4 major decision over Enka’s Eli Foster to take third place in the 120-pound class. Zach Tilley pinned Patton’s Elijah Foy and Franklin’s Daniel Pickens to claim third place in the 220-pound weight class.

Marcus Orta and C.J. Henderson also competed for the Elks at 132 pounds and 285 pounds, respectively. Although they did not medal, they did gain valuable mat experience against quality opponents.

Ryan Patterson pins Patton’s Christian Hoffpauir. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_2485-copy.jpg Ryan Patterson pins Patton’s Christian Hoffpauir. Courtesy of Perry Lloyd Jude Lloyd works to pin NW Whitfield’s Nick Woods. Lloyd was named Most Outstanding Wrestler by the coaches. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_2338-copy.jpg Jude Lloyd works to pin NW Whitfield’s Nick Woods. Lloyd was named Most Outstanding Wrestler by the coaches. Courtesy of Perry Lloyd