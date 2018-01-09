Elkin wrestling results

Elks drop two to Falcons and Vikings

TROUTMAN — Ultimately regarding the outcome of most sporting events, an old children’s adage holds true. Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.

Obviously, the Elkin grapplers were not pitching either of these implements when they travelled to Troutman for a tri-match with West Rowan and South Iredell. Elkin lost to both teams by the same score, 45-36.

This evening was the same scenario that the Elks have encountered all season. They competed against full squads with essentially half of a team.

Despite this handicap, Elkin put itself in position to win both matches and the outcome in both was not decided until the conclusion of the final bout.

Facing the Falcons of West Rowan, C.J. Henderson, Ryan Patterson, Jude Lloyd, Mikey Grubb, Ethan Chipman and Jerry Neese delivered pins of their opponents. The Falcons held a slim 42-36 lead entering the final bout in the 220-pound weight class.

Zach Tilley, with a pin, could have tied the score at 42 and the Elks would have been declared the winner based on criteria (most first points scored). The Elkin sophomore dropped a hard-fought 6-2 decision to Artura Vera, giving the Falcons a 45-36 victory margin.

Versus the Vikings of South Iredell, Patterson, Lloyd, Neese and Tilley pinned their opponents and Grubb and Chipman collected wins by forfeit. The Vikings held a small 39-36 lead entering the final 285-pound match.

C.J. Henderson almost pulled it off for the Elks by throwing Gabriel Young of the Vikings to his back in the opening seconds of the match. The powerful senior managed to scramble to his feet and return the favor to his freshman counterpart. Young secured a pin and the Vikings gained a 45-36 victory margin.

For the evening, Elkin wrestlers won 10 of the 14 contested bouts all by pin.

Elks roll past Vikings 49-30

HAYS — Nine Elkin wrestlers presented themselves on the mat in Hays for a conference battle with North Wilkes. After 32 minutes of competition, the Elks had surrendered 30 points by means of forfeit and produced 49 points by way of pins and decisions to secure a victory over the Vikings.

The Elks won all nine of the contested bouts. Seven of these wins came by means of pin, one by major decision and one by decision.

“Momentum plays a huge roll in dual team wrestling,” said Elkin Head Coach Matt Dunn. “Once you create it, it’s really hard for the other team to overcome it. Ty’s return to action, and the urgency that handled his business with, influenced his teammates’ efforts. They all seemed to feed off of each other.”

Tyjae Townsend returned to lineup for the first time since last season’s state tournament and he set the tone for his teammates for the rest of the evening. The Elkin 120-pounder pinned Trevor Williams in the first contested bout of the contest in 49 seconds.

The momentum that he created carried over for the next eight contested matches as the Elks overwhelmed their Viking opponents. Six of Elkin’s seven pins occurred during the first period of their respective matches and five of these were in 60 seconds or less.

“We needed to make some things happen tonight that did not materialize,” said North Wilkes Head Coach Jeff Peal. “Our kids gave great effort and fought hard, but we were outclassed by experience.”

Elkin will next be in action Jan. 12 in Carpenter Gymnasium competing against East Wilkes and Oak Grove. On Jan. 13, the Elks will travel to Canton to wrestle in the Johnson-Stamey Mill Town Invitational.

Box Score

106-Cameron Teague [NW] wins by forfeit

113-Isaiah Myers [NW] wins by forfeit

120-Tyjae Townsend [E] pins Trevor Williams [NW] in 49 seconds

126-Ryan Patterson [E] pins Elijah Johnson [NW] in 44 seconds

132-Marcus Orta [E] 6 to 1 decision over Cody Billings [NW]

138-Jude Lloyd [E] pins Garrett Ratliff [NW] in 60 seconds

145-Mikey Grubb [E] pins Noah South [NW] in 50 seconds

152-Ethan Chipman [E] 11 to 3 major decision over Isacc Powell [NW]

160-Chase Richardson [NW] wins by forfeit

170-Jerry Neese [E] pins Austin Perry [NW] in 1 minute and 55 seconds

182-Corey Shumate [NW] wins by forfeit

195-Tiger Cortez [NW] wins by forfeit

220-Zach Tilley [E] pins Houston Faw [NW] in 2 minutes and 44 seconds

285-C.J. Henderson [E] pins Patrick Vickers [NW] in 53 seconds

Mikey Grubb turns Luke Bolmer of West Rowan. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_0314-copy.jpg Mikey Grubb turns Luke Bolmer of West Rowan. Courtesy of Perry Lloyd Jude Lloyd pins Garrett Ratliff of North Wilkes. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_0702-copy.jpg Jude Lloyd pins Garrett Ratliff of North Wilkes. Courtesy of Perry Lloyd