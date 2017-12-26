Elkin wrestling results

Elkin wrestling competed in two events over the past week, and the Buckin’ Elks put on a show. Elkin will travel to Winston-Salem on Dec. 28 to take part in the RJ Reynolds Invitational.

Elkin wrestling competes in tri-match; is eight enough?

MORAVIAN FALLS — ‘Eight is Enough’ was a popular television series from the 1970’s and 1980’s. If one posed the series title as a question regarding the dual team fortunes of the 2017-18 Buckin’ Elk wrestling team, the answer is most of the time, but fourteen would be better.

Only twice has Elkin fielded a team of more than eight wrestlers, on these two occasions nine wrestlers made it to the mat. Despite the small numbers and the large number of forfeiture team points that the Elks give up, the men that step on the mat perform at a high enough level to overcome the team’s handicap most of the time. The Buckin’ Elks have completed the first half of their dual team season with a 6-3 record.

Wrestlers from Elkin and West Caldwell travelled to Moravian Falls on Wednesday to participate in a tri-match with host Wilkes Central. Central was the only team that brought a full deck to the table which certainly gave them considerable advantage in the ability to collect team points by means of forfeit.

In the first match of the evening the Elks faced the home town Eagles. Elkin surrendered thirty-six forfeit points along the way to a 48 to 28 loss to their hosts. In the eight contested matches, however, Elkin won five.

Ryan Patterson pinned Brandon Lopez of the Eagles at thirty-nine seconds in the first period in the 126-pound bout. Central’s Devin Nichols was felled by Elkin’s Jude Lloyd at the 3:15 mark in the 138-pound match.

Mikey Gubb claimed the fasted pin of the evening (thirty-six seconds) against North’s Jordan Jarvis in the 145-pound event. Central’s Jared Yates was pinned by Ethan Chipman of the Elks at the 3:42 mark in the 152-pound match.

In the 170-pound bout Dalton Curry of the Eagles dropped a 16 to 4 major decision to Jerry Neese. All five of the victorious Elks earned bonus points for their team.

In the second team match of the night Elkin wrestled West Caldwell. The Elks topped the Warriors 46 to 24 by winning all five of the contested bouts against their opponents from Lenoir and by collecting eighteen team points by means of Warrior forfeits.

In the 138-pound contest, Jude Lloyd earned a hard-fought 15 to 4 major decision over West’s Devin Bumgarner. Mikey Grubb upset Freddie Guardiola of the Warriors with a third period pin at the 5:37 mark.

Ethan Chipman pinned Brian Lopez of the Warriors at the 1:20 mark in his 152-pound contest. Zach Tilley felled West’s Spencer Hadley at the 2:50 mark.

CJ Henderson pinned Kolby Fox of the Warriors at the 3:42 mark. Ryan Patterson, Marcus Orta and Jerry Neese each collected a victory by means of forfeit.

Elkin’s super six sail smoothly at Royal Viking Classic

HAYS — Six Elkin grapplers took part in the highly competitive Royal Viking Classic on Friday, December 22. Collectively the Elks fared extremely well (considering their small contingency) by claiming four individual championships and one third place finish while amassing 163.5 team points, which enabled them to place fourth in the nine team field.

Ryan Patterson won his first individual tournament of the season in his 126-pound weight class. He pinned Hunter Brown of Ashe County, Nygen Glover of Bamberg-Ehrhardt (SC) and Noah Ford of North Iredell to claim the championship.

Jude Lloyd earned his fourth individual championship of the season all in the 138-pound weight class. He pinned Justice Kaiser of South Iredell, won a 14 to 2 major decision over South Point’s Corbin Allen and posted a 16 to 1 technical fall over North Iredell’s Patrick Mahaffey to acquire the title.

Mikey Grubb, like Patterson, obtained his first individual championship of season in the 145-pound weight class. He pinned Ashe County’s Drake Elliot and Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s Anthony Sanders before earning a 12 to 8 decision over North Iredell’s Chandler Jordan to gain the title.

Ethan Chipman, like Lloyd, collected his fourth title of the season in the 152-pound class. He posted a 9 to 0 major decision over Isaac Powell of North Wilkes, pinned South Iredell’s Lane Tolley and delivered another 9 to 0 major decision over Mt. Airy’s Chris Butera to secure the championship.

Jerry Neese placed third in the 170-pound weight class. He defeated South Point’s Andrew Warren 8 to 7 before falling to Dawson Sipes of North Iredell in the semifinals. In the consolation bracket he defeated Isaiah Washington of Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Mt. Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello to place third.

Zach Tilley turns West Caldwell’s Spencer Hadley. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_9225-copy.jpg Zach Tilley turns West Caldwell’s Spencer Hadley. Courtesy of Perry Lloyd Marcus Orta works for a takedown against Shawn Nickens of Wilkes Central. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_9105-copy.jpg Marcus Orta works for a takedown against Shawn Nickens of Wilkes Central. Courtesy of Perry Lloyd CJ Henderson works for an angle against West’s Kolby Fox. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_9251-copy.jpg CJ Henderson works for an angle against West’s Kolby Fox. Courtesy of Perry Lloyd