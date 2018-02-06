Elkin swim team competes in Regional meet

MOORESVILLE — The Elkin High School swim team competed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Regional swim meet on Saturday afternoon. The Buckin’ Elks had a great showing with several swimmers qualifying for the State Championship meet which takes place on Friday. Final team scores saw Elkin women place ninth with a score of 69, and the men place eighth with a score of 102.

In the 200-yard Medley Relay, the women’s team placed 11th with a time of 2:06.46, and the men’s team placed fifth with a time of 1:49.75. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the women’s team placed seventh with a time of 1:48.77, and the men’s team placed fifth with a time of 1:36.14. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the women’s team placed seventh with a time of 4:04.73, and the men’s team placed 10th with a time of 3:44.15.

The women’s relay team consists of Maia Scheiwkert, Harper Libbert, Kenley Wells, Katie Sidden and Bianka Soos. The men’s relay team consists of Alex Duncan, Dockery Sloop, Cameron Burleson, Brady Shugart and Carson Baker.

Elkin also had individual qualifiers for the State Championship. Alex Duncan placed sixth in 100-yard butterfly and fourth in 100-yard breaststroke, while Maia Schweikert placed ninth in 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.56.

Other results:

Women 50 yard freestyle – 19th place – Bianca Soos

Men 50 yard freestyle – 19th place – Dockery Sloop

Men 100 Yard Freestyle – 13th place – Cameron Burleson

Women 100 Yard Freestyle – 17th place – Harper Libbert