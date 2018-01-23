MVAC swim meet sees Elkin take first and second place

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference swim meet was held Saturday afternoon at the Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain. Swim teams from across the Mountain Valley took to the pool for the final conference meet of the season.

Elkin had a great showing, as the men’s team placed first overall with a score of 153 and the women’s team placed second with a score of 122. East Wilkes and Starmount also participated in the meet, as East Wilkes’ men and women both took sixth place and Starmount placed eighth in the men’s meet. Results from the meet are as follows.

Final Scores – Women:

1. West Wilkes High School 159

2. Elkin High School 122

3. Wilkes Central High School 85

4. North Wilkes High School 38

5. Ashe County High School 30

6. East Wilkes High School 18

Final Scores – Men:

1. Elkin High School 153

2. Wilkes Central High School 90

3. West Wilkes High School 67

4. North Wilkes High School 63

5. Alleghany High School 46

6. East Wilkes High School 25

7. Ashe County High School 15

8. Starmount High School 11

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay

1. West Wilkes – 2:08.40

1) Handy, Noelle 2) Handy, Kaitlyn

3) Nichols, Anslee 4) Smithey, Morgan

2. Elkin A – 2:08.71

1) Soos, Bianka 2) Wells, Kenley

3) Libbert, Harper 4) Schweikert, Maia

3. Wilkes Central – 2:20.75

1) Lang, Ashton 2) Olson, Sarah

3) Wiles, Faith 4) Gaspar Manuel, Eulalia

4. North Wilkes – 2:54.70

1) Myer, Monica 2) Passmore, Ashlynn

3) Barker, Haley 4) Cothren, Mattie

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

1. Elkin – 1:58.21

1) Duncan, Alex 2) Shugart, Brady

3) Burleson, Cameron 4) Sloop, Dockery

2. North Wilkes – 2:11.12

1) Nguyen, Adam 2) Corneilus, David

3) Garland, Ethan 4) Reece, Charles

3. Ashe County – 2:16.38

1) Riley, Trevor 2) Riley, Justin

3) DeBord, Camden 4) Williams, Justin

4. East Wilkes – 2:37.80

1) Brown, Cameron 2) Vaughn, Caleb

3) Baugess, Devin 4) Vaughn, Micah

5. Ashe County – 2:47.02

1) Edmondson, Riley 2) Kilby, Tanner

3) Blevins, Ian 4) Denniston, Brandt

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

1. Handy, Kaitlyn – West Wilkes – 2:18.06

2. Tharpe, Hunter – East Wilkes-NC 2:22.34

3. Libbert, Harper – Elkin 2:23.56

4. Lankford, Faith – West Wilkes – 2:46.29

5. Holloway, Heidi – West Wilkes – 2:49.69

6. Ormezzano, Brianna – Wilkes Central – 2:54.00

7. Gregory, Laney – West Wilkes – 2:56.98

8. Baugess, Kayla – East Wilkes-NC 3:05.34

9. Swain, Emma – Elkin 3:19.95

10. Passmore, Ashlynn – North Wilkes 3:25.37

11. Morphis, Madeline – Elkin 3:36.54

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

1 Duncan, Alex – Elkin 2:04.80

2 Davis, Parker – Wilkes Central – 2:14.55

3 Hurley, Ethan – West Wilkes – 2:16.94

4 Baker, Cason – Elkin 2:30.16

5 Corneilus, David – North Wilkes – 2:31.97

6 Spillman, Josh – Starmount – 2:41.72

7 Baugess, Devin – East Wilkes – 2:44.45

8 Houston, Adam – Starmount – 3:13.71

9 Miller, Dylan – Elkin 3:18.28

10 Montes, Christian – Wilkes Central – 3:34.96

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle

1 Olson, Sarah – Wilkes Central – 25.52

2 Schweikert, Maia – Elkin 27.57

3 Soos, Bianka – Elkin 29.07

4 Schneider, Crysta – West Wilkes – 30.49

5 Wiles, Faith – Wilkes Central – 31.22

6 Gaspar Manuel, Eulalia – Wilkes Central – 33.56

7 Wood, Mackenzie – Ashe County – 35.56

8 Halsey, Kelly – Ashe County – 36.02

9 Blevins, Kristen – Wilkes Central – 36.22

10 Richardson, Cori – Ashe County – 36.93

11 Church, Lacey West Wilkes – 37.90

12 Benton, Lesley – Starmount – 38.69

13 Leigh, McKenzie – Ashe County – 40.43

14 Myer, Johanna – North Wilkes – 40.44

15 Johnson, Hanna JR – Starmount – 41.62

16 Evans, Allison – Alleghany – 41.82

17 McKenzie, Spencer – Ashe County – x44.07

18 Worsham, Morgan – Wilkes Central – x45.37

19 Dimmette, Elizabeth – North Wilkes – 45.43

20 Reyes, Azeel West Wilkes – 49.31

21 Starling, Hannah – Alleghany – 53.50

22 Ashley, Emma – Starmount – 55.69

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

1 Sloop, Dockery – Elkin – 24.84

2 Shugart, Brady – Elkin – 25.13

3 Simmons, Dave – Wilkes Central – 27.08

4 Williams, Justin – Alleghany – 28.65

5 Reece, Charles – North Wilkes – 29.07

6 Alford, Keegan – Alleghany – 29.20

7 Curran, Michael West Wilkes – 29.47

8 Riley, Justin – Alleghany – 29.89

9 Vannoy, Anthony – Wilkes Central – 29.92

10 Baker, Micah JR Elkin 30.65

11 Kilby, Tanner – Ashe County – 30.69

12 Riley, Trevor – Alleghany – 30.76

13 Lopez, Mauricio – Alleghany – x32.45

14 Davalos, Junior Fidel – North Wilkes – 33.22

15 Denniston, Brandt – Ashe County – 35.39

16 Hutchins, Jonathan – Wilkes Central – 36.81

17 Vaughn, Micah – East Wilkes – 36.91

18 Blevins, Ian – Ashe County – 37.81

19 Mackler, Anthony West Wilkes – 38.92

20 Swain, Caleb Elkin 46.15

21 Crouse, Jesse – Alleghany – x51.65

Girls 500 Yard Freestyle

1 Tharpe, Hunter – East Wilkes – 6:35.40

2 Smithey, Morgan West Wilkes – 6:42.21

3 Libbert, Harper Elkin 6:42.77

4 Lankford, Faith West Wilkes – 7:32.02

5 Gregory, Laney West Wilkes – 8:23.18

6 Sheets, Avery SO Elkin 9:01.15

7 Swain, Emma FR Elkin 9:31.56

Boys 500 Yard Freestyle

1 Davis, Parker – Wilkes Central – 6:31.97

2 Baker, Cason FR Elkin 7:05.58

3 Minton, Tanner – Wilkes Central – 7:32.42

4 Spillman, Josh JR – Starmount – 7:47.83

5 Laws, Austin – North Wilkes – 7:59.45

6 Miller, Dylan JR Elkin 10:04.00

7 Houston, Adam JR – Starmount – 10:15.06

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke

1 Handy, Noelle West Wilkes – 1:11.80

2 Soos, Bianka SR Elkin 1:17.52

3 Lang, Ashton – Wilkes Central – 1:20.33

4 Gaspar Manuel, Eulalia – Wilkes Central – 1:25.33

5 Church, Lacey West Wilkes – 1:28.80

6 Nelson, Larken SO Elkin 1:30.30

7 Burkhart, Rebecca West Wilkes – 1:40.35

8 Richardson, Cori – Ashe County – 1:41.35

9 Evans, Allison – Alleghany – 1:42.23

10 Morphis, Madeline FR Elkin 1:47.00

11 Knight, Maggie – Ashe County – 1:48.18

12 McKenzie, Spencer SR – Ashe County – 1:50.79

13 Reyes, Azeel West Wilkes – 2:05.29

14 Starling, Hannah – Alleghany – 2:05.42

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

1 Duncan, Alex – Elkin – 1:01.74

2 Hurley, Ethan – West Wilkes – 1:07.49

3 Lewczyk, Samuel – West Wilkes – 1:11.83

4 Soos, Patrick – Elkin – 1:18.90

5 Nguyen, Adam – North Wilkes – 1:19.33

6 Vannoy, Anthony – Wilkes Central – 1:20.52

7 Riley, Trevor – Alleghany – 1:22.60

8 Chu, Adam – Elkin – 1:31.82

9 Phillips, Caleb – Alleghany – 1:34.71

10 Brown, Cameron – East Wilkes – 1:36.71

11 Vaughn, Micah – East Wilkes – 1:43.11

12 Blevins, Ian – Ashe County – 1:48.18

13 Montes, Christian – Wilkes Central – 1:54.90

14 Crouse, Jesse – Alleghany – 2:13.05

Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1 West Wilkes – A 4:58.04

1) Gregory, Laney 2) Lankford, Faith

3) Holloway, Heidi 4) Smithey, Morgan

2 Elkin A 5:16.23

1) Wells, Kenley SO 2) Nelson, Larken SO

3) Sheets, Avery SO 4) Siddon, Katie SO

3. Wilkes Central – A 5:45.61

1) Blevins, Kristen 2) Ormezzano, Brianna

3) Worsham, Morgan 4) Wiles, Faith

4 Ashe County A 5:52.15

1) Brooklyn, Avery SR 2) Randolph, Olivia

3) Robinson, Lauren 4) Wood, Mackenzie SR

1) Cothren, Mattie 2) Myer, Johanna

3) Myer, Monica 4) Passmore, Ashlynn

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1 Elkin A 4:07.83

1) Duncan, Alex SR 2) Yarboro, Coy SR

3) Soos, Patrick SO 4) Sloop, Dockery SR

2. Wilkes Central – A 4:09.22

1) Johnson, Clay 2) Simmons, Dave

3) Davis, Parker 4) Davis, Matthew

3 West Wilkes – A 4:10.57

1) Lewczyk, Samuel 2) Curran, Michael

3) Hurley, Ethan 4) Barlow, Cameron

4 North Wilkes A 4:40.26

1) Laws, Austin 2) Reece, Charles

3) Nguyen, Adam 4) Garland, Ethan

The Lady Elks placed second overall in the MVAC meet. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0066-copy.jpg The Lady Elks placed second overall in the MVAC meet. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Hunter Tharpe placed second for the East Wilkes Cardinals in the Girls 200 Yard Freestyle. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0052-copy.jpg Hunter Tharpe placed second for the East Wilkes Cardinals in the Girls 200 Yard Freestyle. Kristian Russell | The Tribune The Elkin men’s swim team placed first in the conference meet with an overall score of 153. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0031-copy.jpg The Elkin men’s swim team placed first in the conference meet with an overall score of 153. Kristian Russell | The Tribune