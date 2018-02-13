Lady Cardinals take win over Elkin

The Lady Elks hosted East Wilkes in the last regular season basketball game last week. East Wilkes put together a tough performance as it outscored the Lady Elks in the first quarter and the fourth quarter. When all was said and done, the Cardinals took a 54-34 win over Elkin.

East Wilkes came out firing in the first quarter as Tess Jolly put up a three-point shot to get things started. From there, East Wilkes kept driving to the basket as Lauren Rakes was fouled and made both of her free throws. Jolly gave the Cardinals an 8-0 lead as she knocked in another three-pointer from beyond the arc, that was followed up by a shot from Alexis Pardue. Lauren Johnson capped off East Wilkes’ scoring run as she put in a two-point shot from the key to give East Wilkes a 12-0 lead.

With 2:47 left on the clock, Elkin put up its first basket of the game as Catie Beth Brown pulled up at the key and drained her two-pointer. Brown was fouled going up for her shot, and made it a three-point play as she made her free-throw. Brown’s two baskets were the only Elkin baskets in the first quarter, as East Wilkes had a 13-3 lead.

In the second quarter, Elkin was able to come back within nine points of the Cardinals. Chloe Osborne put up two baskets, while Brown and Audrey Jennings also put up baskets. Elkin outscored East Wilkes 8-7, but the Cardinals still had a 20-11 lead.

Out of the half, things looked to be turning Elkin’s way as the Lady Elks pulled within five points of East Wilkes. With less than two minutes left on the clock, the score was sitting at 27-22. It was the closest Elkin came to the Lady Cardinals before things took a turn in the fourth quarter.

East Wilkes put down the hammer in the fourth quarter as it outscored Elkin 23-12. East Wilkes put up shot after shot and rebounded when necessary. It was all the motivation the Lady Cardinals needed to take a 54-34 win over Elkin.

Elkin stats:

K. Cook – 8 points and 4 rebounds

C. Brown – 8 points and 9 rebounds

C. Osbourne – 8 points and 3 rebounds

A. Jennings – 7 points and 3 rebounds

L. Edwards – 2 points and 4 rebounds

C. Flores – 1 point and 3 rebounds

C. Matthews – 2 rebounds

A. Flores – 3 rebounds

East Wilkes Stats:

L. Nance – 14 points and 3 rebounds

A. Pardue – 13 points and 4 rebounds

L. Rakes – 10 points and 9 rebounds

T. Jolly – 9 points and 2 rebounds

L. Johnson – 5 points and 3 rebounds

G. Brown – 1 point and 4 rebounds

Casey Matthews drives to the basket for the Lady Elks on Tuesday night. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0267.jpg Casey Matthews drives to the basket for the Lady Elks on Tuesday night. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Gracie Brown looks for an open East Wilkes player. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0271.jpg Gracie Brown looks for an open East Wilkes player. Kristian Russell | The Tribune