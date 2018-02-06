Falcons take win over Lady Rams in county rivalry

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams hosted the Forbush Falcons in a cross-county rivalry game last week in Boonville. The Falcons and the Lady Rams have both had shining moments this season, but on Wednesday night, it was Forbush that had its moment. After taking a win in December over the Rams, the Falcons took a 62-42 win the second time around to sweep its county rival.

The Lady Falcons outscored the Lady Rams 13-5 in the first quarter, but the Rams didn’t give up as the game went into the second quarter. Starmount outscored Forbush 10-9 to close the gap to just seven points heading into halftime.

It was the Forbush sophomores that put up point after point for the Falcons. Parkley Hennings, Nicole Scott and Hope Grimes teamed up to put up the 22 points Forbush had at halftime. Starmount had several players put up points for the orange and blue, but the younger players also made a mark on the scoreboard for the Lady Rams. Sophomore Molly Maske and freshman Emma Freed put up the majority of the Lady Rams’ points in the first two quarters.

Things started to heat up in the third quarter for Forbush. The Falcons went on a scoring run as it outscore Starmount 25-10. Hennings, N. Scott, and Grimes once again put up shot after shot on Forbush’s side of the court. Skylar Martin got in on the action for the Lady Rams as she put up a three-pointer in the third quarter. Forbush was able to take a 22-point lead over Starmount at the end of the third quarter.

The final quarter saw Starmount put up 17 points while Forbush put up 15 points. Although the Lady Rams were able to outscore Forbush, the Falcons still held on to take a 62-42 win.

Starmount stats:

S. Martin – 15 points and 3 rebounds

E. Freed – 8 points and 2 rebounds

M. Freed – 7 points and 1 rebound

M. Maske – 3 points and 5 rebounds

N. Rucker – 2 points and 2 rebounds

T. Payne – 2 points

T. Wood – 2 points and 5 rebounds

C. Ford – 2 points and 2 rebounds

E. Pozo – 1 point and 1 rebound

Forbush stats:

N. Scott – 20 points and 3 rebounds

P. Hennings – 20 points and 10 rebounds

H. Grimes – 16 points and 1 rebound

L. Holcomb – 2 points and 1 rebound

A. Doub – 2 points and 2 rebounds

K. Scott – 2 points and 1 rebound

Molly Maske had three points and five rebounds for Starmount last Wednesday night. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0138.jpg Molly Maske had three points and five rebounds for Starmount last Wednesday night. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Skyler Martin had 15 points and three rebounds for the Lady Rams. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0140.jpg Skyler Martin had 15 points and three rebounds for the Lady Rams. Kristian Russell | The Tribune