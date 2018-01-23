Lady Cardinals complete successful fourth-quarter comeback

RONDA — It’s a well known fact that teams should never doubt the East Wilkes Lady Cardinals, and last Tuesday night they proved why.

In the first three quarters, the game seemed to be in the hands of Wilkes Central, but the tide turned in the fourth quarter. East Wilkes put up a fight to outscore the Eagles and successfully took a 38-35 Mountain Valley Athletic Conference win.

Wilkes Central put up its points early as it outscored East Wilkes 18-7 in the first quarter. East Wilkes’ points came from Gracie Brown, Alexia Pardue and Lakyn Mathis. In the second quarter, both teams scored seven points for a 25-14 game at halftime. East Wilkes knew it would have to shape up on defense and offense to keep its six-game winning streak alive.

Coming out of halftime, the Lady Cardinals started to dig their way out of the hole. East Wilkes outscored Wilkes Central 11-7 and put itself five points off the lead as the score was 30-25.

The fourth quarter saw the action heat up as Leah Nance knocked in a three-point shot to give East Wilkes its first lead since the first quarter. Wilkes Central was able to tie the game 33-33, but East Wilkes took the lead again as Mathis drove to the basket with an assist by Pardue for a 35-33 score.

Time started winding down, and East Wilkes put up another shot courtesy of Mathis for a 37-33 game. Wilkes Central was able to put up additional baskets, but the Eagles fell short. East Wilkes was able to hang on to take a 38-35 win.

East Wilkes went 7-for-21 at the free-throw line, 3-for-11 in three-point attempts, 14-for-30 in field goals, with 22 points in the paint, nine offensive rebounds and 19 defensive rebounds.

East Wilkes has an overall record of 15-2 and an MVAC record of 7-1. The Lady Cards will host West Wilkes on Wednesday night before traveling to Starmount on Friday night.

East Wilkes stats:

A. Pardue – 10 points and 12 rebounds

L. Mathis – 10 points and 5 rebounds

L. Nance – 6 points and 3 rebounds

G. Brown – 5 points and 2 rebounds

T. Jolly – 3 points and and 2 rebounds

L. Johnson – 2 points and 2 rebounds

L. Rakes – 2 points and 4 rebounds

Lauren Johnson makes her way down the court during East Wilkes’ game against Wilkes Central. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1308-copy.jpg Lauren Johnson makes her way down the court during East Wilkes’ game against Wilkes Central. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Alexis Pardue goes up for a shot for the Lady Cardinals. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1302-copy.jpg Alexis Pardue goes up for a shot for the Lady Cardinals. Kristian Russell | The Tribune