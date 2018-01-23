Rams earn MVAC win over Buckin’ Elks

After the winter storm canceled school and athletic events last week, the Buckin’ Elks and Starmount Rams were ready to take the court on Monday night.

The “Battle of the Bridge” basketball edition saw Elkin hold on to the lead in the first quarter, before the Rams went on a scoring run in the final three quarters. Starmount was able to shake off the cabin fever to take a 74-35 win over Elkin.

In the first quarter everything went perfectly for the Buckin’ Elks, as they outscored the Rams at every turn. Shane Price opened up the game with a two-point shot, which was followed up with a three-pointer by Tevin Harris. Austin Longworth drove to the basket and put up a shot, which gave Elkin a 7-0 lead over Starmount. With 1:45 left in the quarter, Longworth drove to the basket again and put up another shot to give Elkin a 9-0 lead.

As the quarter was winding down, Starmount kept trying to put shots up, but nothing would fall for the Rams. It wasn’t until the 1:50 mark when Starmount finally had a basket fall in its favor. Griffin Cass was fouled and sent to the free-throw line where he made both of his shots, and the tide started to turn Starmount’s way. Eric Wiles was fouled and made both of his free throws for a 9-4 game. Starmount put up four points before the quarter was almost over, and each of those points had come from the free-throw line.

With 0.1 seconds left, Trey Dezern put the ball up from beyond the arc and it fell through the net for a three-point basket right at the buzzer. It was the lone shot made by the Rams that didn’t come from the free-throw line. At the end of the first, Elkin had a 9-7 lead over Starmount.

Elkin was able to put in the first basket of the second quarter as Longworth put in the shot, but it would be the only basket Elkin would score for several minutes. At 5:57 left in the second, Starmount successfully tied the game 11-11 as Tavin Bridges made his shot with a lay-up.

From there, it seemed as though the Rams had shaken off the long break and finally found their groove. Brendon Eads put up a basket from the key to give Starmount its first lead of the night. It was the straw that broke the camel’s back as Starmount started to make almost every shot it put up.

Elkin was able to make its second shot of the quarter, as Harris put up a shot at the 2:09 mark to make the score 24-13. Elkin put up additional points as Longworth was fouled and made his free throws. As the first half ended, Starmount had successfully outscored Elkin 24-6 to take a 31-15 lead going into halftime.

Starmount put up 13 points in the third quarter and Elkin put up 11 to make the score 44-26. In the final quarter, Starmount kept showing off its variety of skills and the depth of its bench as it outscored Elkin 30-9. At the end of the game, Starmount had taken a 74-35 Mountain Valley Athletic Conference win over Elkin.

With the win, Starmount moves to 14-2 overall and 8-1 in the MVAC. The Rams will host East Wilkes on Friday night in Boonville.

Elkin takes an overall record of 3-15 and a MVAC record of 2-7, the Buckin’ Elks host Wilkes Central on Friday night.

Elkin stats:

T. Harris – 10 points and 3 rebounds

A. Longworth – 10 points and 7 rebounds

T. Sturdivant – 5 points and 1 rebound

S. Price – 4 points and 3 rebounds

Loredo – 3 points and 3 rebounds

J. Gallion – 3 points and 2 rebounds

M. Renegar – 4 rebounds

J. Mayes – 3 rebounds

B. Burgess – 2 rebounds

Starmount stats:

B. Eads – 14 points and 3 rebounds

E. Wiles – 13 points and 1 rebound

T. Bridges – 13 points and 6 rebounds

T. Dezern – 12 points and 8 rebounds

Vestal – 10 points and 1 rebound

C. Smythers – 8 points and 4 rebounds

G. Cass – 4 points and 3 rebounds

Johnson – 3 rebounds

Redmon – 1 rebound

Mullins – 2 rebounds

Barnes – 3 rebounds

Tevin Harris had 10 points for the Buckin’ Elks on Monday night. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0095-copy.jpg Tevin Harris had 10 points for the Buckin’ Elks on Monday night. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Charlie Smythers (44) takes a shot for the Starmount Rams while Austin Longworth (14) plays defense. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0112-copy.jpg Charlie Smythers (44) takes a shot for the Starmount Rams while Austin Longworth (14) plays defense. Kristian Russell | The Tribune