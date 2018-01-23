Lady Elks break losing streak with MVAC win

Coming into Monday night’s game between Elkin and Starmount, both teams were looking for a well-deserved win. The Lady Elks were on a six-game losing streak, while Starmount was on a five-game losing streak.

The Lady Elks and Lady Rams fought for the win, and it was Elkin that came away with a 51-40 Mountain Valley Athletic Conference win.

The first quarter was back and forth as both teams were desperate to get off on the right foot and set the tone for the rest of the game. Elkin was able to maintain its composure to take an 11-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Audrey Jennings started off the second quarter by knocking in a three-point shot that put the crowd on its feet. Starmount started to make its comeback as Chloe Ford put up two free throws, then Maggie Freed made a two-point basket. The Lady Rams took the lead over Elkin as Ford set up outside the arc for a three-pointer that put Starmount up 16-14. Elkin was able to tie the game on its next possession as Catie Beth Brown was fouled and made both of her shots.

Elkin went on a scoring run with less than four minutes left in the second quarter. Jennings knocked in several shots for the Lady Elks and gave Elkin a 22-18 lead. As time was winding down, Elkin put up three more baskets as Casey Matthews, Jennings and Chloe Osborne put up successful shots. At halftime, Elkin had a 28-18 lead over the Starmount Rams.

Starmount came out of the half with a renewed passion, but the Lady Elks were able to keep the Rams at arm’s length. Starmount outscored Elkin 10-9 in the third, but Elkin was still hanging on to a 37-28 lead.

In the final quarter, Elkin outscored Starmount 14-12, which gave the Lady Elks a 51-40 win. It was a successful night for Elkin as it had final broken its losing streak with a vital conference win.

With the win, the Lady Elks have an overall record of 3-15 and a conference record of 1-8. Elkin will host Wilkes Central on Friday night.

Starmount moves to 4-13 overall and 1-8 in the MVAC. The Rams will host East Wilkes on Friday night.

Taylor Wood (11) goes up for a shot while Catie Beth Brown (20) defends the basket. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0087-copy.jpg Taylor Wood (11) goes up for a shot while Catie Beth Brown (20) defends the basket. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Starmount’s Elizabeth Pozo (5) tries to find her way around Elkin’s Laken Edwards (32). http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0083-copy.jpg Starmount’s Elizabeth Pozo (5) tries to find her way around Elkin’s Laken Edwards (32). Kristian Russell | The Tribune