Lady Elks take first round win

BOONVILLE — The Elkin Lady Elks took a first round win on Wednesday night in the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament. Elkin took on Salem Baptist Christian and came away with a 61-38 win to move on to the second round of the winner’s bracket.

In the first quarter the momentum seemed to be stalled as both teams went back and forth. Chloe Osborne opened up the scoring for the Lady Elks as she was fouled and sent to the free throw line. Osborne put in one shot to give Elkin a 1-0 lead. On Elkin’s next offensive play, Audrey Jennings set up on the jump line to put in a two-point basket for a 3-0 Elkin lead. The Lady Elks kept up its scoring drive as Laken Edwards put in a basket, and Jennings put in another basket.

With the score 7-0 in Elkin’s favor, Salem came crawling back to tie the game 7-7. Elkin pumped the brakes on Salem’s scoring run to go on a run of its own. Kyley Cook knocked in a three-point shot, then Jennings put in a three-point shot for a 12-9 Elkin lead. Salem put on a comeback show once again to tie the game 12-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Elkin take command of the game as it put up 15 points and only allowed Salem to score eight points. Edwards, Jennings, and Osborne put up shot after shot for the Lady Elks to make the score 27-19 at halftime.

In the final two quarters, Elkin was able to keep up its momentum from the first half. The Lady Elks put up 15 points in the third, and 19 points in the fourth. When all was said and done, Elkin took a 61-38 win over Salem.

The Lady Elks moved on to the next round of the winner’s bracket where they faced off against Forsyth Home Educators on Thursday night. Results were not available by press deadline.

Elkin stats:

A. Jennings – 22 points and 3 rebounds

C. Osborne – 11 points and 5 rebounds

K. Cook – 10 points and 1 rebound

C. Matthews – 8 points and 2 rebounds

L. Edwards – 8 points and 9 rebounds

C. Flores – 2 points and 1 rebound

Kyley Cook had 10 points for the Lady Elks. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0391-copy.jpg Kyley Cook had 10 points for the Lady Elks. Kristian Russell | The Tribune