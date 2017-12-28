Rams win opening game in Holiday tournament

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams put their best foot forward on Wednesday afternoon at the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament. Starmount took a 77-50 win over North Stokes to move on to the second round of the winner’s bracket.

As soon as the first quarter started, things went Starmount’s way. The Rams put up 19 points and held North Stokes to just seven. North Stokes scored its first seven points in the first five minutes, and the door was opened for Starmount to do some damage. The Rams went on a scoring run as Brendon Eads put in a three-point shot to make the score 10-7. Eric Wiles followed Eads’ shot with a three-point shot of his own for a 13-7 lead. As the quarter went on, Andrew Smythers knocked in a basket, Griffin Cass put up a free-throw, and Eads made another three-point shot.

The second quarter saw Starmount keep up its momentum as Cass went in with a lay-up for the Rams. Things kept running smoothly for Starmount as the team put the pressure on North Stokes. Ethan Barnes, Smythers, Eads, and Tavis Bridges all put their names on the score sheet in the second quarter for the Rams. Starmount had the momentum firmly in its grasp as it took a 34-18 lead at halftime.

In the final two quarters the Rams put up 20 points in the third and 23 points in the fourth. North Stokes put up seven points in the third, and 25 points in the fourth. It was smooth sailing for the rest of the game as the Rams took a 77-50 win to move on to the second round of the winner’s bracket.

The Rams were 26 for 32 in field goal attempts, eight for 12 in three point shots, 17 for 26 from the free throw line, and had 34 points in the paint.

Starmount moved on to the second round of the tournament where it took on Surry Central. Results were not available by press deadline.

Starmount Stats:

G. Cass – 17 points and 9 rebounds

A. Smythers – 13 points and 6 rebounds

B. Eads – 12 points and 2 rebounds

T. Bridges – 8 points and 3 rebounds

E. Barnes – 7 points and 3 rebounds

G. Vestal – 5 points and 1 rebound

E. Wiles – 5 points and 3 rebounds

T. Dezern – 5 points and 3 rebounds

A. Redmon – 4 points and 1 rebound

X. Jonhson – 1 point and 3 rebounds

P. Mullins – 3 rebounds

Eric Wiles had five points for the Rams in Starmount’s opening game of the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0328-copy.jpg Eric Wiles had five points for the Rams in Starmount’s opening game of the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Griffin Cass had 17 points for Starmount on Wednesday afternoon. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0324-copy.jpg Griffin Cass had 17 points for Starmount on Wednesday afternoon. Kristian Russell | The Tribune