East Wilkes basketball teams fall to Surry Central

BOONVILLE — In the opening round of the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament at Starmount, the East Wilkes men’s and women’s teams fell to Surry Central. East Wilkes men took a 66-47 loss, while the women took a 44-38 loss.

Lady Cardinals fall to Golden Eagles

Surry Central jumped all over the East Wilkes Lady Cardinals in the first quarter. The Eagles put up 13 points before East Wilkes was able to score one point. Taylor Cochran put up two free throws to make the score 11-0, then Claire Via put in a free throw for a 12-0 lead.

The final Eagle’s basket of the first quarter came from the hands of Savanah Atkins as she put in a free throw. Surry Central was able to hold the Cardinals to one basket, which was scored when there were only 7.2 seconds left. Alexis Pardue was fouled and put in one of her free throws. At the end of the first, Surry Central had a commanding 13-1 lead over East Wilkes.

In the second quarter, East Wilkes started to make the climb back into the game. Cochran made a free throw to put Surry Central up 14-1, but East Wilkes answered back. Gracie Brown was fouled and put in both of her shots for a 14-3 game. The Eagles kept up their scoring plays and ended up taking a 24-14 lead at halftime. Leah Nance, Brown, and Pardue knocked in shots for the Lady Cardinals.

The final two quarters the action started to pick up on both sides. In the third quarter, Surry Central had a 38-30 lead over the Lady Cardinals. In the final quarter, East Wilkes put up eight points while Surry Central put up six. The Eagles were able to hang on to take a 44-38 first round win.

Surry Central moves on to the winner’s bracket to face North Stokes, while East Wilkes will take on Starmount. Results were not available by press deadline.

East Wilkes tipped by Surry Central

The East Wilkes men’s basketball team is still looking for its first win of the 2017 season, but it didn’t happen on Wednesday morning. East Wilkes took on the Golden Eagles of Surry Central in the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament. The Cardinals made a fierce second half comeback, but Surry Central hung on to take a 60-43 win.

Surry Central came out with the momentum and it never looked back. The Eagles put up 21 points in the first quarter and allowed only 12 points by East Wilkes. Brandon Norman started things off with a three-point shot, which was followed up with a two-pointer by Dakota Sumner. Sumner’s shot was then followed up by Ryan Martin who made a two-point shot to give Surry Central a 7-0 lead. East Wilkes was able to put up a basket as Ben Longbottom made a lay-up for a 7-2 score. The first quarter continued on in Surry Central’s favor, as the Eagles put up basket after basket for a 21-12 lead.

In the second quarter, Surry Central put up another 21 points while holding East Wilkes to just six. At halftime, Surry Central had a 42-18 lead over the Cardinals.

As the final two quarters approached, East Wilkes was able to outscore, and outplay the Golden Eagles. In the third quarter the Cardinals put up 17 while the Eagles had 14. In the fourth quarter the Cardinals had 12 while the Eagles had 10. Although East Wilkes was able to outscore Surry Central, the damage had been done in the first two quarters. Surry Central was able to take a 66-47 win to move on in the winner’s bracket.

Surry Central matched up against Starmount, while East Wilkes matched up against North Stokes in the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament on Thursday afternoon. Results were not available by press deadline.

B.C. Speaks had four points for the East Wilkes Cardinals on Wednesday morning. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0278-copy.jpg B.C. Speaks had four points for the East Wilkes Cardinals on Wednesday morning. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Alexis Pardue goes up for a shot against Surry Ccentral on Wednesday. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0222-copy.jpg Alexis Pardue goes up for a shot against Surry Ccentral on Wednesday. Kristian Russell | The Tribune