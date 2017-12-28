Elkin earns first win of the season

BOONVILLE — It’s been a long time coming for the Elkin men’s basketball team, as it notched its first win since Feb. 9, 2016. On Wednesday night, the Buckin’ Elks took a 62-54 win over Salem Baptist Christian in the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament.

Things were neck and neck throughout the game, as the Buckin’ Elks would pull away and then Salem would come storming back. In the first quarter, things ended 12-12 as both teams put up a tough fight. Salem got on the board first with a two-point basket, then Elkin took the lead as Tevin Harris put in a three-point shot from beyond the arch. From there, the back and forth momentum carried on.

Austin Longworth put up a shot to give Elkin a 5-4 lead, then Harris put up a free throw to give the Buckin’ Elks a 6-4 lead. With less than two minutes left, Salem came storming back to put up several baskets to take a 10-6 lead. The Elks didn’t let the lead defer them, as they went on a scoring run and tied the game. Maston Renegar put up a basket to cut the lead 10-8, then Tanner Sturdivant put in two free throws to tie the game 10-10. As time was winding down, Longworth put up another basket and Salem did as well to tie the game 12-12 at the end of the first.

Things kept moving at a steady pace in the second quarter as both teams once again went back and forth. The Buckin’ Elks put up 12 points, while Salem knocked in 14. Beau Burgess put his name on the score sheet as he put up a shot to make the score 16-14, then Jaylen Mayes put up a shot to tie the game 16-16. At one point in the quarter, Salem had a 22-16 lead over the Buckin’ Elks. Elkin showed resilience on the next few plays as Shane Price put up a three-point basket, Longworth made a point from in the paint, and Sturdivant made a free throw. The Buckin’ Elks had dug themselves out of the hole to tie the game 22-22. As the second quarter went on, Salem took a 26-2 lead heading into halftime.

The final two quarters saw Elkin play the best it has played all season. Pass were connecting on offense, and on defense the team put up a strong front. Elkin outscored Salem 18-16 in the third quarter to tie the game 42-42. In the final quarter Elkin put up 20 points and held Salem to just 12. As the final buzzer sounded, Elkin had earned its first win of the season with a 62-54 win.

With the win, Elkin moved on to the second round of the tournament to face off against East Surry. Results were not available by press deadline.

Elkin stats:

J. Mayes – 16 points and 7 rebounds

S. Price – 16 points and 3 rebounds

T. Harris – 12 points and 2 rebounds

A. Longworth – 9 points and 8 rebounds

B. Burgess – 4 points and 3 rebounds

T. Sturdivant – 3 points and 2 rebounds

M. Renegar – 2 points and 3 rebounds

Austin Longworth had nine points and eight rebounds for the Buckin’ Elks. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0435-copy.jpg Austin Longworth had nine points and eight rebounds for the Buckin’ Elks. Kristian Russell | The Tribune