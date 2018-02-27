East Wilkes spring sports schedules

With the weather changing, spring sports are just around the corner. Over the next two weeks, teams will start taking the field for the 2018 seasons. Baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, golf and track schedules have been released for the East Wilkes Cardinals. Schedules are subject to change.

Baseball

March 1: East Wilkes at North Stokes

March 6: East Wilkes at Surry Central

March 8: North Stokes at East Wilkes

March 9: East Wilkes at Walkertown

March 13: North Wilkes at East Wilkes

March 16: East Wilkes at West Wilkes

March 19: Forbush at East Wilkes

March 20: Ashe County at East Wilkes

March 23: East Wilkes at Elkin

March 27: Starmount at East Wilkes

March 29: Wilkes Central at East Wilkes

April 3: East Wilkes at Alleghany

April 4: East Wilkes at North Wilkes

April 10: West Wilkes at East Wilkes

April 11: West Forsyth at East Wilkes

April 13: East Wilkes at Ashe County

April 17: Elkin at East Wilkes

April 20: East Wilkes at Starmount

April 24: East Wilkes at Wilkes Central

April 25: East Surry at East Wilkes

April 27: Alleghany at East Wilkes

May 9: First Round

May 12: Second Round

May 15: Third Round

May 18: Fourth Round

May 22 – May 26: Regionals

June 1 – June 2: State Championship

Softball

Feb. 28: East Wilkes at Davie

March 2: East Wilkes at Surry Central

March 6: East Wilkes at Surry Central

March 8: North Surry at East Wilkes

March 13: North Wilkes at East Wilkes

March 16: East Wilkes at West Wilkes

March 20: Ashe County at East Wilkes

March 22: North Stokes at East Wilkes

March 23: East Wilkes at Elkin

March 26: West Forsyth at East Wilkes

March 27: Starmount at East Wilkes

March 29: Wilkes Central at East Wilkes

April 4: East Wilkes at Alleghany

April 6: East Wilkes at North Wilkes

April 10: West Wilkes at East Wilkes

April 12: Mount Airy at East Wilkes

April 13: East Wilkes at Ashe County

April 17: Elkin at East Wilkes

April 19: East Wilkes at Mount Airy

April 20: East Wilkes at Starmount

April 24: East Wilkes at Wilkes Central

April 26: East Wilkes at North Surry

April 27: Alleghany at East Wilkes

May 9: First Round

May 12: Second Round

May 15: Third Round

May 18: Fourth Round

May 22 – May 26: Regionals

June 1 – June 2: State Championship

Soccer

March 5: North Iredell at East Wilkes

March 13: North Wilkes at East Wilkes

March 14: East Wilkes at Mount Airy

March 16: East Wilkes at West Wilkes

March 20: Ashe County at East Wilkes

March 21: Mount Airy at East Wilkes

March 23: East Wilkes at Elkin

March 27: Starmount at East Wilkes

March 29: West Wilkes at East Wilkes

April 10: West Wilkes at East Wilkes

April 12: Surry Central at East Wilkes

April 13: East Wilkes at Ashe County

April 16: North Stokes at East Wilkes

April 17: Elkin at East Wilkes

April 20: East Wilkes at Starmount

April 24: East Wilkes at Wilkes Central

April 27: East Wilkes at Alleghany

May 1: Alleghany at East Wilkes

May 5: East Wilkes at North Wilkes

May 9: First Round

May 12: Second Round

May 16: District Playoff

May 19: Sectional Playoff

May 22: Regionals

May 26: State Championship

Tennis

March 1: East Wilkes at Mount Airy

March 6: East Wilkes at Starmount

March 8: East Wilkes at Wilkes Central

March 13: Alleghany at East Wilkes

March 14: Bishop McGuinness at East Wilkes

March 15: North Wilkes at East Wilkes

March 20: East Wilkes at West Wilkes

March 22: Ashe Count at East Wilkes

March 23: Lincoln Charter at East Wilkes

March 27: East Wilkes at Elkin

March 29: Starmount at East Wilkes

April 3: Wilkes Central at East Wilkes

April 5: East Wilkes at Alleghany

April 10: East Wilkes at North Wilkes

April 12: West Wilkes at East Wilkes

April 17: East Wilkes at Ashe County

April 19: Elkin at East Wilkes

May 2: First Round (Dual Team)

May 8: Second Round (Dual Team)

May 14: Third Round (Dual Team)

May 16: Regionals (Dual Team)

May 19: State Championship (Dual Team)

May 4 – May 5: Individual Regionals

May 11 – May 12: Individual State Championship

Golf

March 26: MVAC Match at Silo Run

March 27: MVAC Match at Oakwoods CC

April 9: MVAC Match at Stone Mountain GC

April 12: MVAC Match at New River CC

April 16: MVAC Match at Mountain Aire GC

April 19: MVAC Match at Cedarbrook CC

April 24: MVAC Match at Roaring Gap CC

Track

April 12: MVAC Meet at Starmount

April 19: MVAC Meet at Ashe County

April 26: MVAC Meet at East Wilkes

May 1: MVAC Championship Meet at West Wilkes