East Wilkes spring sports schedules

With the weather changing, spring sports are just around the corner. Over the next two weeks, teams will start taking the field for the 2018 seasons. Baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, golf and track schedules have been released for the East Wilkes Cardinals. Schedules are subject to change.
Baseball
March 1: East Wilkes at North Stokes
March 6: East Wilkes at Surry Central
March 8: North Stokes at East Wilkes
March 9: East Wilkes at Walkertown
March 13: North Wilkes at East Wilkes
March 16: East Wilkes at West Wilkes
March 19: Forbush at East Wilkes
March 20: Ashe County at East Wilkes
March 23: East Wilkes at Elkin
March 27: Starmount at East Wilkes
March 29: Wilkes Central at East Wilkes
April 3: East Wilkes at Alleghany
April 4: East Wilkes at North Wilkes
April 10: West Wilkes at East Wilkes
April 11: West Forsyth at East Wilkes
April 13: East Wilkes at Ashe County
April 17: Elkin at East Wilkes
April 20: East Wilkes at Starmount
April 24: East Wilkes at Wilkes Central
April 25: East Surry at East Wilkes
April 27: Alleghany at East Wilkes
May 9: First Round
May 12: Second Round
May 15: Third Round
May 18: Fourth Round
May 22 – May 26: Regionals
June 1 – June 2: State Championship
Softball
Feb. 28: East Wilkes at Davie
March 2: East Wilkes at Surry Central
March 6: East Wilkes at Surry Central
March 8: North Surry at East Wilkes
March 13: North Wilkes at East Wilkes
March 16: East Wilkes at West Wilkes
March 20: Ashe County at East Wilkes
March 22: North Stokes at East Wilkes
March 23: East Wilkes at Elkin
March 26: West Forsyth at East Wilkes
March 27: Starmount at East Wilkes
March 29: Wilkes Central at East Wilkes
April 4: East Wilkes at Alleghany
April 6: East Wilkes at North Wilkes
April 10: West Wilkes at East Wilkes
April 12: Mount Airy at East Wilkes
April 13: East Wilkes at Ashe County
April 17: Elkin at East Wilkes
April 19: East Wilkes at Mount Airy
April 20: East Wilkes at Starmount
April 24: East Wilkes at Wilkes Central
April 26: East Wilkes at North Surry
April 27: Alleghany at East Wilkes
May 9: First Round
May 12: Second Round
May 15: Third Round
May 18: Fourth Round
May 22 – May 26: Regionals
June 1 – June 2: State Championship
Soccer
March 5: North Iredell at East Wilkes
March 13: North Wilkes at East Wilkes
March 14: East Wilkes at Mount Airy
March 16: East Wilkes at West Wilkes
March 20: Ashe County at East Wilkes
March 21: Mount Airy at East Wilkes
March 23: East Wilkes at Elkin
March 27: Starmount at East Wilkes
March 29: West Wilkes at East Wilkes
April 10: West Wilkes at East Wilkes
April 12: Surry Central at East Wilkes
April 13: East Wilkes at Ashe County
April 16: North Stokes at East Wilkes
April 17: Elkin at East Wilkes
April 20: East Wilkes at Starmount
April 24: East Wilkes at Wilkes Central
April 27: East Wilkes at Alleghany
May 1: Alleghany at East Wilkes
May 5: East Wilkes at North Wilkes
May 9: First Round
May 12: Second Round
May 16: District Playoff
May 19: Sectional Playoff
May 22: Regionals
May 26: State Championship
Tennis
March 1: East Wilkes at Mount Airy
March 6: East Wilkes at Starmount
March 8: East Wilkes at Wilkes Central
March 13: Alleghany at East Wilkes
March 14: Bishop McGuinness at East Wilkes
March 15: North Wilkes at East Wilkes
March 20: East Wilkes at West Wilkes
March 22: Ashe Count at East Wilkes
March 23: Lincoln Charter at East Wilkes
March 27: East Wilkes at Elkin
March 29: Starmount at East Wilkes
April 3: Wilkes Central at East Wilkes
April 5: East Wilkes at Alleghany
April 10: East Wilkes at North Wilkes
April 12: West Wilkes at East Wilkes
April 17: East Wilkes at Ashe County
April 19: Elkin at East Wilkes
May 2: First Round (Dual Team)
May 8: Second Round (Dual Team)
May 14: Third Round (Dual Team)
May 16: Regionals (Dual Team)
May 19: State Championship (Dual Team)
May 4 – May 5: Individual Regionals
May 11 – May 12: Individual State Championship
Golf
March 26: MVAC Match at Silo Run
March 27: MVAC Match at Oakwoods CC
April 9: MVAC Match at Stone Mountain GC
April 12: MVAC Match at New River CC
April 16: MVAC Match at Mountain Aire GC
April 19: MVAC Match at Cedarbrook CC
April 24: MVAC Match at Roaring Gap CC
Track
April 12: MVAC Meet at Starmount
April 19: MVAC Meet at Ashe County
April 26: MVAC Meet at East Wilkes
May 1: MVAC Championship Meet at West Wilkes