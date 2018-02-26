Elkin girls bring home medals and top awards

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kathryn Jennings and Caroline Cason, both residents of Elkin, lead their team to top honors this past weekend at Washington, D.C.’s Capital Hill Classic National Volleyball Tournament.

Both ladies play for Champion Volleyball Club 17’s National Team from Winston-Salem. Kathryn is a junior at Elkin High School, and Caroline is homeschooled and a student at Wilkes Community College.

After three days, playing more than 20 sets in a pool of 64 teams from all across the country, their team finished second in the gold division. Kathryn was awarded the tournament’s “Best Digger” and Caroline was awarded the tournament’s “Best Blocker.”

Kathryn Jennings, right, was awarded the tournament's "Best Digger" while Caroline Cason, left, was awarded the tournament's "Best Blocker." Photo courtesy of Barbara Cason