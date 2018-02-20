Tryout dates and coaches announced for State Games

The Powerade State Games are gearing up for the upcoming event, as the tryout dates, coaches and locations have been announced for various sports. The Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Aquatic Center will host both high school and youth basketball, Taekwondo, swimming and wrestling.

BB&T Sports Park (formerly BB&T Soccer Park) will be the site of the youth soccer tournament and the newly added 7-on-7 football tournament. The Powerade State Games will be held in many other venues in the region, including: NC A&T University, UNC Greensboro, Tanglewood Park, Forsyth Country Day School, Wake Forest University, Greensboro Ice House, Tumblebees, Beaver Pond Sporting Club and many area schools, parks and recreation facilities.

Softball

The Powerade State Games High School Softball Showcase will take place June 20-21 at UNC Greensboro and Carolyn Allen Park in Greensboro. The High School Softball Showcase pits the best 20 underclassmen players from eight North Carolina regions against each other to battle it out in front of college scouts for the gold, silver and bronze medals.

Region 7 will be coached by Forbush head coach, Jeremy Helton. Region 7 will include players from Yadkin, Surry, Davie, Iredell, Alexander, Catawba, Burke, Caldwell, Avery, Watauga, Ashe, Wilkes and Alleghany.

Tryouts will take place on April 21 at South Caldwell High School at 2 p.m., and on May 5 at Forbush High School at 2 p.m.

Soccer

The Powerade State Games High School Soccer Showcase will take place June 24-25 at the UNC Greensboro Soccer Stadium. Some of the best boys and girls soccer players in the state will tryout to represent their region at the High School Soccer Showcase. The showcase features six boys teams and four girls teams comprised of rising sophomores, juniors and seniors (classes of 2018, 2019 and 2020).

The head coach for the Boys Midwest is Mount Airy head coach, Will Hurley. The Boys Midwest will include players from Surry, Stokes, Yadkin, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham, Caswell and Alamance.

The head coach for the Girls South is Danny Villa from High Point Central. The Girls South will include players from Surry, Stokes, Yadkin, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham, Caswell, Alamance, Rowan, Cabarrus, Stanly, Montgomery, Union, Anson and Richmond.

Tryout dates for soccer have yet to be announced.

Baseball

The Powerade State Games High School Baseball Showcase will take place June 14-18 at the UNC Greensboro Baseball Stadium. The High School Baseball Showcase pits the best 20 underclassmen players from eight North Carolina regions against each other to battle it out in front of more than 80 college and professional scouts for the gold, silver and bronze medals.

Region 7 will be coached by Jack Moss (Forbush), Jeff Peck (Statesville), Mike Windish (Ashe County), and Jeff Burchett (Mooresville). Region 7 will include players from Yadkin, Surry, Davie, Iredell, Alexander, Catawba, Burke, Caldwell, Avery, Watauga, Ashe, Wilkes and Alleghany.

Tryouts will take place on April 28 at Forbush High School (Pitchers/Catchers at 1 p.m. and Infielders/Outfielders at 2 p.m.), and May 6 at Mooresville High School at 2 p.m. Rain date will be May 20 at Mooresville High School.