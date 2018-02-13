Posted on by

Regular season champions awarded


The 2017-2018 regular season champion team for ages 11-13 at the Elkin Rec Center includes, front row, from left, Lydia Teachey, Brooke Moore, Matthew Gambill and Avery Pence; back row, Beau Callahan, Luke McComb, Lily Robbins and Leah White. The team was coached by Keith Carter, Gary Robbins and Victoria Carter.


Courtesy of Michelle Carter

The 2017-2018 regular season champion team for ages 11-13 at the Elkin Rec Center includes, front row, from left, Lydia Teachey, Brooke Moore, Matthew Gambill and Avery Pence; back row, Beau Callahan, Luke McComb, Lily Robbins and Leah White. The team was coached by Keith Carter, Gary Robbins and Victoria Carter.

The 2017-2018 regular season champion team for ages 11-13 at the Elkin Rec Center includes, front row, from left, Lydia Teachey, Brooke Moore, Matthew Gambill and Avery Pence; back row, Beau Callahan, Luke McComb, Lily Robbins and Leah White. The team was coached by Keith Carter, Gary Robbins and Victoria Carter.
http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_0808.jpgThe 2017-2018 regular season champion team for ages 11-13 at the Elkin Rec Center includes, front row, from left, Lydia Teachey, Brooke Moore, Matthew Gambill and Avery Pence; back row, Beau Callahan, Luke McComb, Lily Robbins and Leah White. The team was coached by Keith Carter, Gary Robbins and Victoria Carter. Courtesy of Michelle Carter

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:01 pm |    

Boy and Girl Scouts recognized on Scout Sunday

Boy and Girl Scouts recognized on Scout Sunday
6:22 pm |    

Scouting for Food collects nearly two tons

Scouting for Food collects nearly two tons
2:20 pm |    

VIDEO: Shared history shown during Black History Celebration

VIDEO: Shared history shown during Black History Celebration
comments powered by Disqus