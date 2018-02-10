Posted on by

Reid signs with Guilford College


East Wilkes football player, Damien Reid, signs his Letter of Intent to play football at Guilford College starting this fall. At the signing is, front row, from left, Nancy Cothren, Eric Reid, Damien Reid, Terri Wolfe, and Malachi Gwyn; and, back row, Athletic Director Justin Call, Principal Jodi Weatherman, and Football Caoch J.K. Adkins.


Kristian Russell | The Tribune

East Wilkes football player, Damien Reid, signs his Letter of Intent to play football at Guilford College starting this fall. At the signing is, front row, from left, Nancy Cothren, Eric Reid, Damien Reid, Terri Wolfe, and Malachi Gwyn; and, back row, Athletic Director Justin Call, Principal Jodi Weatherman, and Football Caoch J.K. Adkins.

East Wilkes football player, Damien Reid, signs his Letter of Intent to play football at Guilford College starting this fall. At the signing is, front row, from left, Nancy Cothren, Eric Reid, Damien Reid, Terri Wolfe, and Malachi Gwyn; and, back row, Athletic Director Justin Call, Principal Jodi Weatherman, and Football Caoch J.K. Adkins.
http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0321.jpgEast Wilkes football player, Damien Reid, signs his Letter of Intent to play football at Guilford College starting this fall. At the signing is, front row, from left, Nancy Cothren, Eric Reid, Damien Reid, Terri Wolfe, and Malachi Gwyn; and, back row, Athletic Director Justin Call, Principal Jodi Weatherman, and Football Caoch J.K. Adkins. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:49 pm |    

Young Democrats hosting candidate forum for 5th Congressional District

Young Democrats hosting candidate forum for 5th Congressional District
7:20 am |    

Students honored for accomplishments

Students honored for accomplishments
12:47 pm |    

Three facing drug charges after incident at Jonesville hotel

Three facing drug charges after incident at Jonesville hotel
comments powered by Disqus