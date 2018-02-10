Reid signs with Guilford College

East Wilkes football player, Damien Reid, signs his Letter of Intent to play football at Guilford College starting this fall. At the signing is, front row, from left, Nancy Cothren, Eric Reid, Damien Reid, Terri Wolfe, and Malachi Gwyn; and, back row, Athletic Director Justin Call, Principal Jodi Weatherman, and Football Caoch J.K. Adkins.

