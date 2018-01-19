Winter conditions bring changes to athletic events for Friday night

With road conditions still questionable, many of tonight’s sporting events have been rescheduled.

The basketball games between Elkin and Starmount have been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 22. The wrestling match between Starmount and Elkin will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The basketball games between North Wilkes and East Wilkes will be postponed until Wednesday, Jan. 24 with JV girls beginning at 4 p.m. The games between Forbush and East Wilkes that were going to be held on Wednesday have been cancelled and a new date is TBD. The wrestling match between North Wilkes and East Wilkes has also been moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The MVAC swim meet scheduled for Saturday morning, will now start at 3:30 p.m. in Pilot Mountain.