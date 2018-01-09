Cardinals battle in Pilot

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Wilkes travelled to East Surry for a battle of the Cardinals. East Wilkes was able to make an impressive comeback after only scoring three points in the first quarter. East Surry was able to hold on to the lead to take a 66-50 win over East Wilkes.

Zach Lovette opened the game with a quick 3-pointer for East Wilkes, but unfortunately for the visiting Wilkes Cardinals, that would be the only basket they would make in the first quarter.

East Surry broke the ice with a 3-pointer from Caleb Hearn. East Surry then proceeded to score 18 uninterrupted points in the first quarter. Jefferson Boaz and Dillon Mosley combined for 11 of East Surry’s 18 points in the first eight minutes.

Both Cardinals teams stepped up their games in the second quarter. East Wilkes’s Bryce Vestal opened the quarter with a 3-pointer to double their score. Boaz and John Marion answered with back-to-back baskets from the low block.

It was East Wilkes’ Ben Longbottom that kept East Surry from running away with the lead in the second quarter. Longbottom led a 9-2 run for East Wilkes to cut the lead to 26-13. Longbottom scored seven of his 12 points in the second quarter.

East Surry recovered by having a number of players get on the board in the quarter. Quincy Smith, Austin Pardue, Stephen Gosnell, and Chase Hewitt help led East Surry stretch back out to a 37-19 lead by halftime.

Just when East Surry’s lead looked insurmountable, East Wilkes began to chip away at their opponents. Led by Vestal’s 10 points, East Wilkes outscored East Surry 20-14 in the third quarter.

It wasn’t until the 4:00 mark that East Wilkes gained its momentum. The score was 48-26 at 4:00, and was 48-39 before East Surry scored again with 50 seconds remaining. Trevor Hauser got an open look down low to end the home team’s scoring drought after allowing 13 unanswered points. Smith added a free throw to put East Surry up 51-39 going into the fourth quarter.

East Wilkes traded baskets with East Surry for much of the fourth quarter. Vestal continued his scoring barrage, dropping eight points in the quarter.

However, with the East Surry lead being double-digits coming into the quarter, East Wilkes wasn’t able to close the gap by trading buckets. Marion and Colby Guy knocked down clutch free throws to keep East Surry ahead until the final whistle.

Vestal led all scorers with 22 points, followed by Boaz with 17 and Marion with 13.

