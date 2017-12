Winter basketball schedules

Women’s Basketball:

Elkin:

Nov. 28: North Stokes 58 – Elkin 52

Nov. 29: East Surry 65 – Elkin 36

Dec. 5: West Wilkes 62 – Elkin 46

Dec. 6: East Surry 72 – Elkin 43

Dec. 8: Alleghany 60 – Elkin 48

Dec. 12: Starmount 62 – Elkin 42

Dec. 15: Ashe 60 – Elkin 46

Dec. 18: Bishop McGuinness 61 – Elkin 35

Dec. 20: Elkin 37 – North Stokes 31

Dec. 21: Surry Central 71 – Elkin 52

Dec. 22: Surry Central 60 – Elkin 34

Dec. 27: Salem Baptist vs. Elkin (7:00 p.m. – Cook’s Christmas Tournament at Starmount)

Dec. 28 – Dec. 29: Cook’s Christmas Tournament at Starmount

East Wilkes:

Nov. 30: East Wilkes 52 – East Surry 46

Dec. 4: East Wilkes 67 – North Stokes 27

Dec. 5: East Wilkes 54 – Ashe County 28

Dec. 12: North Wilkes 80 – East Wilkes 65

Dec. 14: East Wilkes 64 – Forbush 60

Dec. 15: East Wilkes 66 – West Wilkes 29

Dec. 19: East Wilkes 43 – North Stokes 29

Dec. 22: East Wilkes 57 – Wilkes Central 53

Dec. 27: Surry Central vs. East Wilkes (10:00 a.m. – Cook’s Christmas Tournament at Starmount)

Dec. 28 – Dec. 29: Cook’s Christmas Tournament at Starmount

Starmount:

Nov. 28: Surry Central 53 – Starmount 8

Dec. 1: Forbush 78 – Starmount 46

Dec. 6: Galax 45 – Starmount 33

Dec. 12: Starmount 62 – Elkin 42

Dec. 15: Alleghany 47 – Starmount 39

Dec. 19: North Wilkes 67 – Starmount 32

Dec. 27: North Stokes vs. Starmount (1:00 p.m. – Cook’s Christmas Tournament at Starmount)

Dec. 28 – Dec. 29: Cook’s Christmas Tournament at Starmount

Forbush:

Nov. 17: Forbush 58 – West Wilkes 37

Nov. 28: Forbush 65 – Reynolds 25

Nov. 29: Forbush 58 – Alleghany 24

Dec. 1: Forbush 78 – Starmount 46

Dec. 12: Forbush 67 – Carver 21

Dec. 14: East Wilkes 64 – Forbush 60

Dec. 15: Forbush 78 – South Stokes 35

Dec. 22: Forbush 66 – Surry Central 57

Dec. 27 – Dec. 29: Grayson National Bank Christmas Tournament

Men’s Basketball:

Elkin:

Nov. 28: North Stokes 91 – Elkin 61

Nov. 29: East Surry 65 – Elkin 36

Dec. 5: West Wilkes 58 – Elkin 49

Dec. 6: East Surry 78 – Elkin 47

Dec. 8: Alleghany 61 – Elkin 45

Dec. 12: Starmount 52 – Elkin 37

Dec. 15: Ashe 53 – Elkin 34

Dec. 18: Bishop McGuinness 68 – Elkin 25

Dec. 20: North Stokes 65 – Elkin 53

Dec. 21: Surry Central 71 – Elkin 52

Dec. 27: Salem Baptist vs. Elkin (8:30 p.m. – Cook’s Christmas Tournament at Starmount)

Dec. 28 – Dec. 29: Cook’s Christmas Tournament at Starmount

East Wilkes:

Nov. 30: East Surry 67 – East Wilkes 31

Dec. 4: North Stokes 68 – East Wilkes 48

Dec. 5: Ashe County 53 – East Wilkes 46

Dec. 12: North Wilkes 51 – East Wilkes 30

Dec. 14: Forbush 64 – East Wilkes 46

Dec. 15: West Wilkes 84 – East Wilkes 62

Dec. 19: North Stokes 76 – East Wilkes 66

Dec. 22: Wilkes Central 74 – East Wilkes 31

Dec. 27: Surry Central vs. East Wilkes (11:30 a.m. – Cook’s Christmas Tournament at Starmount)

Dec. 28 – Dec. 29: Cook’s Christmas Tournament at Starmount

Starmount:

Nov. 28: Starmount 67 – Surry Central 50

Dec. 1: Starmount 57 – Forbush 55

Dec. 5: South Stokes 68 – Starmount 66

Dec. 12: Starmount 52 – Elkin 37

Dec. 15: Starmount 67 – Alleghany 40

Dec. 19: Starmount 53 – North Wilkes 37

Dec. 27: North Stokes vs. Starmount (2:30 p.m. – Cook’s Christmas Tournament at Starmount)

Dec. 28 – Dec. 29: Cook’s Christmas Tournament at Starmount

Forbush:

Nov. 17: Forbush 70 – West Wilkes 65

Nov. 28: Reynolds 90 – Forbush 43

Nov. 29: Forbush 58 – Alleghany 47

Dec. 1: Starmount 57 – Forbush 55

Dec. 12: Forbush 68 – Carver 59

Dec. 14: Forbush 64 – East Wilkes 46

Dec. 15: South Stokes 65 – Forbush 62

Dec. 22: Surry Central 80 – Forbush 63

Dec. 27: East Surry vs. Forbush (5:30 p.m. – Cook’s Christmas Tournament at Starmount)

Dec. 28 – Dec. 29: Cook’s Christmas Tournament at Starmount