Stone Mountain News

There will be a spaghetti supper at the Traphill Fire Department on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. This will be followed with a silent auction and a cake walk. This will be a great way to enjoy a cold winter evening. A few of the auction items are four day passes to the SeaLife Aquarian at Concord Mills, four one-day passes to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, two tickets to the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 15, two any-day passes to MerleFest, and lots of other great items. Crabgrass Bluegrass Band will be making music for the event.

Traphill Branch Library has several new books ready to check out including “Amish Cooking Class: The Celebration” by Wanda Brunstetter, “The Cruel Prince” by Holly Black, “Dark in Death” by J.D. Robb, “A Death in Live Oak” by James Grippando, “Fifty Fifty” by James Patterson, and “The Great Alone” by Hannah Kristen.

It was good to hear that Susan Swaim, Lynn Goodman and Shannon Billings survived a car wreck last Saturday with only minor injuries.

Get well wishes go to Lynette Winters, who fell and broke her foot.

Happy birthday wishes go to Larry (Pedro) Foster and Grayson Fender on Feb. 12; Faye Brown, Jesse Miles and Bridget Dillard on Feb. 13; Eva W. Barker, Nancy Riggsbee and Cameron Bell on Feb. 14; Jim Johnson and Destini Brown on Feb. 15; Jordan Fender on Feb. 16; and Jamey Cranford and Haden Alexander on Feb. 18.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Ryan and Annette Hall, who celebrate their 24th anniversary on Feb. 12; and Debbie and Greg Cannon, who celebrate their fifth anniversary on Feb. 12.

Traphill had a low temperature of 27.6 degrees on Feb. 9 and a high temperature of 60.9 degrees on Feb. 11. There was 4.1 inches of rain during the week of Feb. 5-11.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.