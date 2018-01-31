Stone Mountain News

Bobby Trott will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If the Stone Mountain State Park is closed due to bad weather, there will be no service.

The Crabgrass Bluegrass Band and Presley Barker will be playing for East Wilkes High School’s “Hee Haw” at the Stone Center on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Make plans to support the Traphill Fire Department on Feb. 17 by going by and eating spaghetti at 5:30 p.m. This will be followed with a silent auction and a cake walk. This will be a great way to enjoy a cold winter evening. If you make crafts and would like to donate items for auction, they would be much appreciated.

Get well wishes go to Betty Ball, who was in the hospital last week with pneumonia. Get well wishes go to Mrs. Lester (Dolly) Billings, who has been having health problems.

Happy birthday wishes go to Chase Wood, Lucy Cothren, Neil Cothren, Patricia Sidden, Angela Holbrook, Hardin Collins, Lora Nicole Kennedy and Daylon Finger on Jan. 29; Dennis Norman and Judy Cleary on Jan. 30; Mozelle Holcomb, Betty Billings, Shannon Bryant and Caleb James Casey on Jan. 31; Judy Smith and Kamyrn Scott on Feb. 1; Leora Sidden, Alton Caudill, Richie Holloway and Arnold Ewing on Feb. 2; Tayner Griffin on Feb. 3; and Mary Harris and Sophia Ray on Feb. 4.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Rita and Bobby Holbrook, who celebrate their 25th anniversary on Jan. 29.

Traphill had a low temperature of 26.4 degrees on Jan. 26 and a high temperature of 62.2 degrees on Jan. 23. There was 1.5 inches of rain during the week of Jan. 22-28.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.