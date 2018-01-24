Stone Mountain News

Preston Simpson, grandson of Jerry and Evelyn Sidden, was honored and presented with his Eagle Scout Award on Jan. 20.

Make plans to support the Traphill Fire Department on Feb. 17 by going by and eating spaghetti at 5:30 p.m. This will be followed with a silent auction and a cake walk. This will be a great way to enjoy a cold winter evening.

Get well wishes go to Curtis Austin and his daughter, who were injured in a car wreck last week.

Emily and Joseph Roberts were home to visit with family last weekend from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Happy birthday wishes go to Ann Johnson and Felicia Lyon on Jan. 22; Amanda Johnson Severt, Crystal Billings and Jackie Pruitt on Jan. 24; Jacob Johnston on Jan. 25; and Brian McDaniel, Ashley Holcomb, Clyde and Carl Billings on Jan. 28.

Happy anniversary wishes go to John and April Kennedy Bentley, who celebrate their 27th anniversary on Jan. 26.

Traphill had a low temperature of 15 degrees on Jan. 15 and a high temperature of 62.7 degrees on Jan. 21. There was 3 inches of snow during the week of Jan. 15-21. Others recorded more than that, but 3 inches was all I could find in my yard.

