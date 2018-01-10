Stone Mountain News

I got the hours wrong last week for the Traphill Branch Library. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 6 p.m., and on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Happy birthday wishes go to Marshall Welborn, Gregg Childress and Michael Brewer on Jan. 8; Jim Byrd and Linda Dillard on Jan. 9; Johnny Kennedy, Tammie Holcomb, John Johnson Jr., Laura Mae Dancy and Claude Johnson on Jan. 10; Lorraine Wiles, Jonathan Wingler, Ricky McGrady, Jacob Johnson and Katherine Bauguess on Jan. 11; Bryson John Gambill and Johnny Johnson on Jan. 12; Breanna Bowers, Keri Hall and Ashley Francis on Jan. 13; and Lucille Wiles and Joe Woodie on Jan. 14.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Michael and Caroline Gambill Roberson, who celebrate their 10th anniversary on Jan. 8; and to Mae and Alton Caudill, who celebrate their 51st anniversary on Jan. 9.

Traphill had a low temperature of 5.7 degrees on Jan. 7 and a high temperature of 33.6 degrees on Jan. 2. There was no rain or snow during the week of Jan. 1-7. Hope you didn’t have problems with frozen water pipes during that cold spell.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.