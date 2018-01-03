Stone Mountain News

Adam Collins will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If the Stone Mountain State Park is closed, there will be no service.

The Crabgrass Bluegrass Band played for the folks at Rose Glenn Village last Saturday.

Traphill Branch Library has new hours for the new year. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 6 p.m., and on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Condolences go to the family of Pat Pruitt Harmeson, the daughter of Kermit and Ima Pruitt, who died on Dec. 30.

Happy birthday wishes go to Lillian Holbrook and Courtney Pierce on Jan. 1; Helen Wyatt, Macie Bell, Rebecca Jolly, Ralph Hamby and Cathy Sidden on Jan. 2; Faye Lynn Royal on Jan. 4; Nicole Wiles, Bonnie Sidden and Sidney McGrady on Jan. 6; Grant Wiles and Brie Benton on Jan. 7.

Traphill had a low temperature of 19 degrees on Dec. 28 and a high temperature of 47.6 degrees on Dec. 30. There was no rain or snow during the week of Dec. 25-31.

