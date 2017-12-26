Adam Collins will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. weather permitting. If Stone Mountain State Park is closed, there will be no service.

Emily and Joseph Roberts came home from Tennessee to spend Christmas with their families.

Bob and Rosa Letasz are happy to be home for Christmas. They traveled through an icy winter wonderland to get here from Massachusetts.

Condolences go to the family of Hazel Sidden McGrady, who died on Dec. 18. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Condolences go to the family of Marilyn Vunk, who died on Dec. 21 in the Dominican Republic. Marilyn used to write the Stone Mountain News and I always looked for her column. She was talented at so many things.

Get well wishes go to Judy DuPree, who was in the hospital last week.

Happy birthday wishes go to Christopher Stivers Jr., Doris Bryant, Belinda Miles, Abigail Billings and Kourtnie Johnson on Dec. 25; Trent Cleary and Cash Wilmoth on Dec. 27; William Myers and Brody Billings on Dec. 28; and Bobby Nichols on Dec. 29.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Roy and Nettie Bell on Dec. 25 and to Jack and Olive Thomas who celebrate their 42nd anniversary on Dec. 27.

Traphill had a low temperature of 38.3 degrees on Dec. 18 and a high temperature of 67.8 degrees on Dec. 19. There was .6 inch of rain during the week of Dec. 18-24.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.