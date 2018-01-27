Hall announces reelection in new 91st district

KING — N.C. Representative Kyle Hall (R-Stokes) announced his intentions to seek reelection in the newly drawn 91st State House District. As a result of redistricting, part of Surry County was added to the 91st District, already served by Hall.

“It has been an honor to serve the 91st District. As our conservative voice in Raleigh, I’ve been fighting to promote job growth, improve our schools and uphold strong family values. As we enter the 2018 election, I look forward to earning the support of Surry County voters and ultimately providing them exceptional service and representation,” Hall said.

Hall was first appointed to the N.C. House in November 2015 by Gov. Pat McCrory. He won his first election in November 2016.

Hall serves as chairman of the House Agriculture Appropriations Committee and chairman of the Agriculture and Forestry Awareness Study Commission. He is the first freshman legislator to chair a committee in decades.

The newly drawn 91st District includes all of Stokes County, part of Rockingham County, and part of Surry County. The following Surry County voting precincts are now in the 91st District: Dobson #3, Eldora, Longhill, Marsh, Pilot #1, Pilot #2, Rockford, Shoals, Siloam, N. Westfield and S. Westfield.

The remaining Surry County voting precincts remain in the 90th District, served by Rep. Sarah Stevens.

Hall resides in King and is a Realtor with Janet G. Hall Realty, LLC.

