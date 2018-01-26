Governor names new judge for Surry and Stokes counties

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced a new judicial appointment for courts serving Surry and Stokes counties.

“These appointees will bring strong legal experience to their new appointments along with proven dedication to their communities,” Cooper said. “They will be valuable additions to our courts.”

Cooper appointed Gretchen Kirkman as a District Court judge in District 17B, serving Surry and Stokes counties. She replaces Judge Charles “Chuck” Neaves of Elkin, who has retired.

Kirkman has worked as an attorney in private practice for more than 17 years, specializing in family law, juvenile law, and criminal defense. She has served as a sole practitioner since 2004, managing various cases before both District and Superior Courts. Kirkman holds degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Wake Forest University School of Law.

Kirkman already had begun a campaign with her intention to run for Neaves’ vacated office in the 2018 election.