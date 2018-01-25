Anderson announces candidacy for State Senate

NORTH WILKESBORO — On Jan. 15, Brandon Anderson announced his candidacy for North Carolina State Senate District 45, which includes Wilkes County and part of Surry County as well as Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties, and stated his inspiration from former NC State Sen. Steve Goss and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Anderson is native to District 45, born and raised in Wilkes, went to high school in Alleghany, and pastored a church in Ashe for 10 years. Anderson has traveled so far to Ashe and Watauga County events and will soon be attending events in Surry, Alleghany and Wilkes.

Anderson’s campaign will focus specifically on improving healthcare by expanding Medicaid and being advocate for the poor and underprivileged. Anderson vowed to improve economic conditions and increase the opportunities for small businesses.

“Expanding Medicaid will make it easier for children and the workers of our state to see a doctor and afford the prescription they need. It also strengthens small businesses who struggle to retain good workers because of healthcare issues,” said Anderson.

Also in attendance was Ray Russell, candidate for NC House District 93.

Anderson lives in Millers Creek and he serves as chairman of the Wilkes County Democratic Party.

Brandon Anderson announced his candidacy for North Carolina State Senate District 45. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_anderson.jpg Brandon Anderson announced his candidacy for North Carolina State Senate District 45. Submitted photo