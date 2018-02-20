Elkin City Schools recognized

School public relations professionals across the state were honored today for the products of their craft during the North Carolina School Public Relations Association’s (NCSPRA) annual Blue Ribbon Awards for Effective Communications celebration at the O. Henry Hotel in Greensboro. Thirty-eight school districts were recognized for outstanding work and received a total of 306 awards in eight categories.

Included in the list of winners are Allison Moxley, HR director/public information officer, and Dr. Myra Cox, superintendent, for the Elkin City School System.

Elkin City Schools received three silver Blue Ribbon awards: one in the Digital Media Engagement “Flight Over Elkin” video created by 6th Grader, Braden Oliver, two in the Image/Graphic Design — “70 Years of Academic Excellence Logo” and “Elkin City Schools New Logo.”

NCSPRA President Todd Hagans, executive director of Community Relations and Communications for Gaston County Schools, said entries of the award winners rivaled the best work of public relations practitioners in any field. “Blue Ribbon Awards are the highest honor in our organization and they validate the superior work done by my colleagues this year,” Hagans said. “This roster of excellence is tangible evidence that NCSPRA’s public relations professionals are among the Nation’s finest and that they are producing cutting edge communications and products that support their schools and school systems.”

Award categories included digital media engagement, electronic media, excellence in writing, image/graphic design, marketing, photography, publications (print and electronic), and special events and programs. “Best of the Best” honors were also awarded to the most outstanding entry in each category. Entries were judged by the Georgia School Public Relations Association Board of Directors.

Prior to the awards ceremony, attendees heard a presentation from Dr. James Merrill, superintendent of Wake County Public School System. W. Jeffrey Booker, Gaston County Schools superintendent and NCSPRA superintendent liaison, also offered congratulatory remarks during the ceremony on behalf of the state’s school superintendents.

Elkin City Schools is awarded three awards during the North Carolina School Public Relations Association’s annual Blue Ribbon Awards for Effective Communications celebration at the O. Henry Hotel in Greensboro. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_22251-formatted.jpg Elkin City Schools is awarded three awards during the North Carolina School Public Relations Association’s annual Blue Ribbon Awards for Effective Communications celebration at the O. Henry Hotel in Greensboro. Submitted photo