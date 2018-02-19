SCC machining technology receives $3,000 grant

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Computer-Integrated Machining program recently received a $3,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation.

Gene Haas is the founder and owner of Haas Automation, Inc., the leading builder of computer numeric control (CNC) machine tools in the United States. The Gene Haas Foundation seeks to promote vocational education and remedy the growing void of unfilled advanced manufacturing positions in the country. By providing scholarship funds for hardworking machining students at schools like Surry, the foundation is able to work toward achieving its goal.

The grant was presented to Lead Machining Instructor Corey Easter by Kip Asmuth of Jeffrey’s Manufacturing in Greensboro. Jeffrey’s is the local Haas Factory Outlet serving the southeastern United States.

Surry has additional ties to the company as a designated Haas Technical Education Center. Students in the SCC Machining program are fortunate to have access to such a prominent brand regularly in the college’s Machining facility where Haas CNC equipment is housed.

SCC’s Computer-Integrated Machining curriculum prepares students with the analytical, creative, and innovative skills necessary to take a production idea from an initial concept through design, development, and production, resulting in a finished product. Coursework may include manual machining, computer applications, engineering design, blueprint interpretation, basic and advanced machining operations, precision measurement, high speed multi-axis machining and much more in order to ensure program graduates are prepared to take on all machinist responsibilities upon graduating.

Program graduates should qualify for employment as machining technicians in high-tech manufacturing, rapid-prototyping and rapid-manufacturing industries, specialty machine shops, fabrication industries, and high-tech or emerging industries such as aerospace, aviation, medical, automotive, and renewable energy, and to sit for machining certification examinations. A machinist’s average pay is around $40,000 annually for those just beginning their careers.

Both a degree and diploma are offered in the Computer-Integrated Machining program at Surry Community College along with certificates in Manual Machining and CNC Machining. High school juniors and seniors can take machining classes tuition-free through the Career & College Promise dual enrollment program. Follow Surry’s Machining program on Facebook @surrymachining.

Surry Community College Lead Machining Instructor Corey Easter, left, accepts a $3,000 grant from Kip Asmuth a sales engineer from the local Haas Factory Outlet in Greensboro on behalf of the Gene Haas Foundation. The grant funds will be used to award machining students with scholarships. http://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Machinging-Grant-formatted.jpg Surry Community College Lead Machining Instructor Corey Easter, left, accepts a $3,000 grant from Kip Asmuth a sales engineer from the local Haas Factory Outlet in Greensboro on behalf of the Gene Haas Foundation. The grant funds will be used to award machining students with scholarships. Submitted photo