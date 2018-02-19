Surry announces honors lists for fall 2017

DOBSON — Surry Community College announces the fall semester 2017 president’s list and dean’s list.

Students qualifying for the president’s list must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.8 grade-point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.” Students on the president’s list receive a congratulatory letter and an invitation to an exclusive breakfast in their honor.

The dean’s list honors those students who achieve significant academic status in their classes. Students qualifying for the dean’s list must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.” Students on the dean’s list will also receive a congratulatory letter.

Dean’s list honorees include Allie Rae Abbott, Jessica Renee Adams, Chloe Shea Gordy, Silas David Holbrook, Elvira Yoselin Sanchez and Summer Caitlin Sizemore, all of Boonville; Elizabeth Grace Branch, Andrea Lizeth Chavez Patino, Logan Robert Hawks, Joana Guadalupe Hernandez, Melanie Marie Irizarry, Erica Lynn Isaacs, Cassandra Leigh Moss, Paloma Michel Rodriguez Puente, Peyton Boone Simmons and Perry Alexander Wilson, all of Dobson; Callie Emeline Dinkins, Frederick William Neise and Jade Allison Smitherman, all of East Bend; Evelyn Alberto-Cortes, Nathaniel Seth Buie, Hogan Lewis Coe, Misti Gillenwater Dewitt, Joaquin Yeudiel Fuentes, Eder Juarez Garcia, Mitchell Joseph Halbedl, Vanessa Michel Lopez, Autumn Grace Luffman, Rocio Jasmine Martinez, Stephanie Nicole Thomas, MacKenzie Brooke Tilley and Anthony Roy Whetstone, all of Elkin; Yasmin Alvarado, Tara Morgan Cooper, Jack Martin McCormick, Karla Paola Morales-Gonzalez, Chelsea Lynn Reavis, April Lynn Semones and Alejandra Tina Vargas, all of Hamptonville; Cody Hasten Leonard, Hillary Brooke Martin, Amber Aliyah McAlexander, Jennifer M. Norman and Alexis Taylor Whitaker, all of Jonesville; Austin Lee Stone of Roaring River; Stacey Elaine Marker of Ronda; Wesley Scott Bruner, Ross Anderson Dezarn and Daniel Mata, all of Siloam; Kenly Delaine Burchette and Christel Noelle Cassil, both of State Road; Victoria Somervaill Holmes and Erica Mae Hutchinson, both of Traphill; Madison Taylor Baity, Sean Connor Bennett, David Benjamin Burton, Jared Adam Collins, Matthew Joseph Colvin, Jasmine Christine Evans, Austin Dell Hutchens, Jacob Brian Ridings, Nazario Serrano, Nolan Scott Stanley, Odalys Torres, Morgan Sloan White and Saul Zamora, all of Yadkinville.

President’s list honorees include Sierra Danielle Casstevens, Brittany Ella Diane Day, Alyssa Noel Hicks, Mackenzie Erin Moxley, Andrew Craig Smythers and Sarah Katherine Wagoner, all of Boonville; Angela Lynn Abbas, Karina Fidanovna Afinogentova, Leslie Ann Carroll, Isabelle Coffin Gardner Davis, Logan Elizabeth Draughon, Andrew Charles Hembree, Madison Renee Lowe, Thao Thuy Phuong Ly, Charles Andrew Ramey Moore, Brenda Alexandra Ordonez, Colton Lane Simpson, Amy Lynn Thompson, Teresa Ruiz Vazquez, Alyssa Rae Woolhether and Sarah Caroline Wyble, all of Dobson; Madison Michele Coe, Erin Peyton Jones, Amber Lindsey Pratt and Dylan Grant Ray, all of East Bend; Janelly Avila Antunez, Elijah Bill Brown, Cherie Miranda Gibson, Nikyshia Meagan Martin, Sierra Gayle Moses, Scott M. Richardson, Jocelin Santos, Jennifer Megan Stanley and Sean Robert Wentzell, all of Elkin; Nicolas Gavin Adams, Amanda Lynn Hauser, Jennifer Najera and Zitlaly Brenda Salazar, all of Hamptonville; Noah Bryan Campbell, Robin Horonzy Davis, Joseph Patrick Ryan and Jessica Lynn Wheeler, all of Jonesville; Heather N. Couch, Michael Dakota Cummings and William Venson Harper, all of Ronda; Gabriela Angel, Alisha Lee Baity, Krista Nicole Bobbitt, Sydney Paige Dalton, Stuart Bryan Gentry, Carolyn Renee Harrell, Kevin Asael Hernandez, Kaitlin Nicole Hutchens, Carson Wayne Matthews, Hunter Todd Norris, Justin Michael Simon, Jennifer Luescher Sink and Lexia Jade Wingler, all of Yadkinville.