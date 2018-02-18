Dobson holds blood drive

The Dobson Elementary School Student Council sponsored a blood drive through the American Red Cross on Jan. 25. Student council sponsor, Christal Freeman, said, “We are so thankful for everyone who came out to give blood, donated their time or snacks for the event. We went beyond our goal of 40 units and actually collected 41 units of blood.” Here, Parent Shelley Higgins gives blood at the DES ​blood drive.

Fifth-grade teacher and student council sponsor, Christal Freeman, gives blood and chats with student council members.

Student council member Lily O’Neal hangs out with her mother Jeni O’Neal whil she gives blood.