Appalachian State University announces fall 2017 honors and degrees awarded

BOONE — Appalachian State University has released the dean’s and chancellor’s lists for the fall 2017 semester as well as the list of 989 undergraduate students and 137 graduate students that received degrees during commencement ceremonies held in December 2017.

To be included on the dean’s list, undergraduates must either be enrolled in 12 to 14 hours of academic credit and attain a minimum 3.45 grade point average or be enrolled in 15 hours or more of academic credit and attain a minimum 3.25 grade-point average.

The chancellor’s list recognizes full-time undergraduates who attain a 3.85 grade-point average or higher. Chancellor’s list students also earn dean’s list distinction.

Dean’s list students from the area include Rachel Nicole Coffey of Elkin, Trent Jack Day of Siloam, Makayla Nicole Dimmette of State Road, Jimmy Tyler Flynn of Dobson, Jacey Jane Gorman of Elkin, Allie Elizabeth Hammond of Dobson, Reagan Elizabeth Hooper of Elkin, Ashlynn Grace Jewell of Siloam, Gabriella Golfo Kakouras of Elkin, Victoria Lynn Kiger of State Road, Matthew Scott McCormick of Siloam, Landon Richard Osborne of State Road, Austin Gray Sale of Dobson, Mallory Anne Spagnoletti of State Road, Abigail Rose Stroud of Dobson, Jordan Alexis Arroyo of Yadkinville, Amy Lynn Cheek of Yadkinville, Blake Harrison Cheek of Hamptonville, Mallory Alexa Choplin of Yadkinville, Robert Paul Cornelius of East Bend, Kala Elizabeth Doub of East Bend, Weston Colt Edwards of Yadkinville, Madison Ashley Hill of Yadkinville, Macy Lynn Johnson of East Bend, Jason Samuel Jordan of East Bend, Garrett Ryan Matthews of Jonesville, Kennedy Nicole Neiderer of Yadkinville, Houston Steele Nicks of Boonville, George Linville Poplin of Jonesville, Dillon Layne Reeves of Boonville, Tristin Robert Shears of Hamptonville, Emma Rae Sizemore of Hamptonville, Alli Reece St. John of Jonesville, Haley Olivia Stanley of Yadkinville, Wesley Garrett Stokes of Hamptonville, Aaron Charles Sturdivant of Jonesville, Joshua David Tucker of Boonville, Wesley Thomas Warden of East Bend, Hunter Leigh Smith Welborn of Boonville, Tate Columbus Williams of Yadkinville, Emry Grey Wingler of Yadkinville, Brett Allen Wiseman of Yadkinville, Grant Somers Bare of Hamptonville, Dana Hartley Blankley of Hamptonville, Hailey Elaura Blevins of Traphill, Rebekah E. Cranford of Traphill, Rebekah Grace Daye of Traphill, Danielle Shai Holloway of Elkin, Caitlyn Paige Macemore of Jonesville, Olivia Ann Miller of Thurmond, H.N. Patton III of State Road, Brenton Craft Puckett of Elkin, Sawyer Michael Redding of Ronda, Elizabeth Dawn Spicer of Thurmond, John Dallas Welborn of Traphill.

Chancellor’s list students from the area include Emma Grace Aldridge of Elkin, Charley Elisabeth Collins of Elkin, Luke Weston Hinson of Dobson, Cassie Marie Hoge of Dobson, John Charloes Wheeler of State Road, Cheyenne Abigail Williams of Dobson, Annika Layne Winebarger of State Road, Calvin Lee Yarboro of State Road, Jacob Dakota of Jonesville, Kinsey Leigh Crabb of Hamptonville, Ethan Joshua Creed of Boonville, Cody Steven Farmer of East Bend, Bryson Wayne Lee of Yadkinville, Makayla Renee Matthews of East Bend, Madison Marie Morsch of East Bend, Jake Houston Shore of Yadkinville, Malinda Grace Benfield of State Road, Jackson Manning Carter of Elkin, Priscilla Basye Holmes of Traphill, Kayla Louise Mounce of Ronda, Kristen Leann Pruitt of Traphill, Abigail Grace Reeves of Traphill.

Graduates from the area include Sarah Elizabeth Bruce of Elkin with Bachelor of Science in sociology; Olivia Stanley Byerly of Elkin with Educational Specialist degree in educational administration; Jimmy Tyler Flynn of Dobson with Bachelor of Science in communication and advertising; Reagan Elizabeth Hooper of Elkin with Bachelor of Science in communication and public relations; Jeremiah Martin Riggans of Dobson with Bachelor of Science in communication and advertising; Jessica Clara Snow of Thurmond with Bachelor of Science in sustainable development; Dylan Gray Surrat of Elkin, cum laude, with Bachelor of Science in building sciences; Cheyenne Abigail Williams, cum laude, with Bachelor of Science in history; Calvin Lee Yarboro of State Road, summa cum laude, with Bachelor of Science in computer science; Madison Ashley Hill of Yadkinville with Bachelor of Science in apparel design and merchandising; Samuel Kenneth Stone of Hamptonville, magna cum laude, with Bachelor of Science in mathematics; Jeremy Allen Wishon of Boonville with Bachelor of Science in building sciences; Cassidy Dale Gregory of Ronda, summa cum laude, with Bachelor of Science in special education; Olivia Ann Miller of Thurmond with Bachelor of Science in business administration management; Sawyer Michael Redding of Ronda with Bachelor of Science in sustainable technology.