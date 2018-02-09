SCC truck driver training orientation to be held Feb. 28

DOBSON — Surry Community College will soon be starting a new session of classes for people wanting to start a career in truck driving. Orientation will be held Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville.

Classes will begin March 19 and run for nine weeks. Classes are held Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Yadkin Center’s truck driving range, 2257 Hoots Road, Yadkinville. The program is offered in cooperation with Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

More than 100 students have completed SCC’s Truck Driver Program and have been placed directly into jobs with recruiters attending graduations, as well as making classroom appointments with students to discuss employment opportunities. With a shortage of up to 15,000 truck drivers in North Carolina and as many as 200,000 nationally, CDL-certified drivers will easily be able to find jobs. The U.S. Department of Labor says the profession is expected to keep growing — by 11 percent during 2012-2022.

Median pay for truck drivers is $38,200 per year, according to the United States Department of Labor. Drivers with experience can make more than $50,000. Tuition for North Carolina residents to attend Surry Community College’s Truck Driving Training Program is only $1,882 whereas fees through a private vendor could be up to $3,500.

The SCC Truck Driver Training Program teaches proper driving procedures, safe driver responsibility, commercial motor vehicle laws and regulations, and the basic principles and practices for operating commercial vehicles. The coursework includes motor vehicle laws and regulations, map reading, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, daily logs, defensive driving, freight handling, security and fire protection.

Highway driving training exercises and classroom lectures are used to develop the students’ knowledge and skills. Graduates are qualified to take the Commercial Driver’s License Test and are employable by commercial trucking firms. They may also become owner-operators and work as private contract haulers. Special admission requirements include official driving record, physical examination, reading placement test score of 40 or higher, disclosure form, high school transcript, and drug testing.

For more information about SCC’s Truck Driver Training Program or to register for the upcoming class, contact Dr. Wayne Matthews at 336-386-3584 or matthewsw@surry.edu. Follow the program on Facebook @scctruckdriver.