Surry Community achieves 96 percent NCLEX pass rate

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program recently achieved an outstanding three-year average National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) pass rating of 96 percent for first time test takers.

For anyone in the nursing industry, the acronym NCLEX is sure to elicit instantaneous memories of hard work in classrooms and hours spent studying in preparation since the exam is required for any student to practice as a nurse in the United States. The significance of obtaining an excellent pass rating for the NCLEX at any nursing educational institution is apparent.

“This achievement speaks volumes for the quality of the graduates of the Surry Community College Associate Degree Nursing program and the quality of nursing education they received here at the college,” Associate Dean of Health Sciences Dr. Yvonne Johnson said.

The 96 percent three-year average was determined by combining SCC graduates’ NCLEX scores from 2015 to 2017. Surry’s NCLEX scores surpassed the three-year average for all ADN programs in North Carolina and nationally. Compared to all Registered Nurses (RNs), including both associate and bachelor’s degree holders, Surry Nursing alums also pass the NCLEX at an above average rate. The national average for all RNs is currently 86 percent with the state average at 82 percent.

Surry’s ADN program provides students with opportunities to develop the knowledge, skills and strategies to integrate safety and quality into nursing care, practice in a dynamic environment and assist individuals in making informed decisions that impact their health, quality of life and achievement of potential.

Coursework includes and builds upon the domains of healthcare, nursing practice and the holistic individual. Content emphasizes the nurse as a member of the interdisciplinary team providing safe, individualized care while employing evidence-based practice, quality improvement and informatics.

In addition to the two-year ADN program, Surry offers Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) an opportunity to enroll in a three-semester LPN-ADN bridge program. Surry is also launching two Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nurses (RIBN) collaborative programs with Lees-McCrae College in Fall 2018 thereby allowing students to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree without leaving Surry’s campus in Dobson.

For more information on Surry’s nursing programs, contact Associate Dean of Health Sciences Dr. Yvonne Johnson at 336-386-3368 or johnsony@surry.edu. Follow Surry’s nursing students on Facebook @surrynursing.