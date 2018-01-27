Gardner-Webb University announces honor roll recipient

BOILING SPRINGS — Alyson Sprinkle Snow of Elkin was named to the Gardner-Webb University honor roll for the 2017 fall semester. Snow is a junior pursuing a Bachelor of Science in human services, minor criminal justice. While working full-time, Snow completed the semester with a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.75.

The honor roll is composed of undergraduate college students with a grade-point average of 3.2 to 3.7 through outstanding academic contribution during the semester.

The university commends Snow for this significant scholastic achievement in higher education.

A complete list of honor roll recipients is available online at www.gardner-webb.edu/honor-roll-list.

