MARS HILL — Mars Hill University recognized 361 students named on the honor roll of the academic dean at the end of the fall 2017 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.

Among the honorees are Danielle Nicole Dunn of Elkin and Ward Kehlyn Jarvis of Elkin.