Rockford students shoot for the win


Rockford Elementary School announced its Hoop Shoot winners for the Elk Hoop Shoot at Reeves Community Center recently. They are, from left, Brayden Snow, Jax Whitaker, Kenidi Hall and Ragan Hall. Kenidi Hall placed first in her age group so she will compete at regionals in Winston-Salem.


Submitted photo

