Durham graduates from Mars Hill University

MARS HILL — Madison LeeAnn Durham of Elkin graduated Dec. 15, 2017, from Mars Hill University. She received a BSW in social work.

Graduation is an end, but it’s also a beginning, according to Hope Williams, president of North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU), who delivered the keynote address.

“As you graduate, with all the excitement this great accomplishment can bringthink about the fact that today is an experience in your life when the end is also the beginning,” she said. “Think about charting your next path-your path from ‘the Hill.’”

Williams pointed out to the class of 2017 that they (along with the May 2017 graduates) are the first class of students to have spent all four years at Mars Hill University — the university changed its name from Mars Hill College in 2013, the year most members of the class of 2017 began their collegiate careers.